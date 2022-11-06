Is Aaron Rodgers Still Engaged? Green Bay Packers Quarterback’s Dating History

Aaron Rodgers is one of the biggest stars in the world of the NFL. Although from time to time, he keeps getting involved in a number of controversies, he generally makes up for it by delivering incredible performances.

Aaron says something out of the ordinary, Aaron gets trolled, then Aaron pulls out the big guns on the field and the whole controversy fizzles out. This used to be the norm but sadly for the star QB, things haven’t really gone his way this time around.

It was evident that Davante Adams’ absence will hurt the Packers. However, no one thought that they will suffer this badly even with Rodgers in the unit. The inexperienced wide receivers have simply failed to step up to the task which has massively impacted Aaron’s game as well.

Nevertheless, may it be his expert analysis on Covid vaccines or his dating life with Shailene Woodley, over the past few months, Aaron constantly found himself in the news for non-football related stuff as well.

Also Read: Will Matt Ryan Play Against The Patriots? Colts Issue Injury Report

Aaron Rodgers Got Engaged With Shailene Woodley Last Year

Aaron gave his fans a massive surprise last year when he announced that he was engaged to renowned Hollywood actress Shailene woodley. However, things went awry between the couple and soon after, they decided to break off their engagement.

Reportedly, Aaron tried getting back together with Shailene, but the TFIOS actress was just not ready to give the relationship another go. So to answer the big question, no, Aaron Rodgers is not engaged to anyone at the moment.

Over the years, Aaron has reportedly dated a lot of renowned celebrities. Back in 2011, he started dating Jessica Szohr. The relationship lasted for a few years but varying schedules forced the couple away from one another.

The Packers QB then dated Olivia Munn who apparently even tried fixing things between Aaron and his family. For the unversed, Aaron doesn’t interact much with his family. In fact, he was nowhere to be seen when his brother got married a while back.

Post that, Aaron’s name was also attached with SI model Kelly Rohrbach and renowned sports presenter Erin Andrews. For now, it doesn’t seem like Aaron is dating anyone. Even if he is, there is no info available in public domain regarding it.

However, with the way things have panned out this season, it would be fair to assume that Aaron’s focus would be less on getting kick started again with his dating life and more on getting things back on track for his team.

Also Read: Will Alvin Kamara Be Suspended? New Video of The Running Back Violently Punching a Man Might Put His Future In Jeopardy