Is Matthew Stafford Really Emulating Tom Brady at 37? Three QBs Lead NFL MVP Race

Matthew Stafford is having one of those seasons that forces a league-wide double take. Even in Thursday night’s heartbreaking overtime loss to Seattle, the 37-year-old quarterback was electric, throwing for 457 yards and repeatedly dragging the Los Angeles Rams back into the fight. Performances like that are why Stafford currently sits atop the NFL MVP race, narrowly ahead of Drake Maye and Josh Allen, and why the Brady comparisons are no longer just lazy talk-show fodder.

Through 15 weeks, Stafford has been the most consistent force in the MVP conversation. He leads the league in passing touchdowns (35), passer rating (113.1), touchdown-to-interception ratio (8.8), and completions of 20-plus yards (50), while ranking fourth in passing yards. At 37, in his 17th NFL season, he’s playing some of the cleanest, most aggressive football of his career, and doing it without looking overwhelmed by the moment.

That consistency is why Stafford has opened up a betting edge over the field. Current odds list him at -300, with Drake Maye at +500 and Josh Allen at +550. While the gap isn’t insurmountable, Stafford’s blend of volume, efficiency, and command has made him the standard everyone else is chasing.

The parallels become even more interesting when you look backward. When Tom Brady was 37 years old in the 2014 season, he produced what many assumed would be a late-career peak: 4,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 97.4 passer rating. That year ended with Brady lifting his fourth Super Bowl trophy and earning Super Bowl MVP honors after a dramatic comeback against Seattle.

What stood out most wasn’t just the performance, but Brady’s mindset. The morning after that Super Bowl win, he famously rejected the idea that his career was winding down. “I am still kind of in the midst of my career,” Brady said, emphasizing that his focus wasn’t on legacy, but on chasing more titles. Even after four championships, he was looking forward, not backward.

Stafford, now the same age, sounds remarkably similar. Not in tone, but in philosophy. Asked about MVP chatter, he brushed it aside with characteristic detachment. “I’ll let all that other stuff take care of itself,” Stafford said. “That’s the whole position. I’m here, I’m all-in when I’m here.” Like Brady in 2014, Stafford is letting the play speak louder than the awards talk.

Beyond the MVP race, this season is reshaping Stafford’s historical standing. He already owns a Super Bowl ring, sits top 10 all-time in passing yards, and is climbing the touchdown list. What’s been missing from his résumé are the individual honors: no All-Pro selections, limited Pro Bowls, no MVPs. A league MVP at 37 would change the tone of every Hall of Fame debate attached to his name.

Much like Brady in 2014, Stafford isn’t playing like someone squeezing out a final act. He’s playing like someone who believes the window is still wide open. Brady went on to win three more Super Bowls after that season. Whether Stafford can mirror that level of sustained dominance is an open question, but the fact that it’s even being asked says everything about the season he’s delivering.