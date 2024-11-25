“Saving All That Money”: Travis Hunter Reveals What He Will Do With His First NFL Paycheck

Travis Hunter, projected to be a top-three pick in next year’s NFL draft, has already seen his fair share of money. With a $3.4 million NIL valuation, second among college football players, he is living a comfortable life. However, when he reaches the big league, this money—whether from his team or endorsements—will multiply significantly. And Hunter already has a plan for it.

On the latest episode of ‘The Travis Hunter Show,’ a fan posed a question to the two-way star, asking what he would buy with his first NFL paycheck. Travis, who follows a strict regimen in his life—both financially and in terms of dedication—had a straightforward answer. “I’m not buying (anything) with my NFL check. Saving all that money,” he said.

His confidence in his response showed that the Heisman frontrunner had everything planned before going pro. Call it frugal or genius, but Travis is beyond the materialistic desires of life. “I’m good, I don’t need to buy (anything) else,” he added. “I got everything I want. I got everything I can ask for.”

The two-way superstar surely has bigger plans in life than just football. As he obviously should. Football won’t be his vocation forever, so a life beyond the gridiron is a must. Athletes often make mistakes when stumbling upon some money, and their financial decisions later come back to bite them. Travis clearly doesn’t want to follow that path.

“I’m gonna put that money away, hopefully invest it in the right way,” Travis explained. “I’m not spending none of that money, none of that check. You got to be real serious, real technical with it because after football they ain’t really too much for you to do.”

The Colorado star is the third-highest-valued player in all of NCAA sports, yet he chooses not to live a life of luxury. Through his vlogs on YouTube, one can see him buying a home for his mother or gifting a car to his fiancée on her birthday, but those are among the most necessary expenses Travis chooses to make.

With that level of maturity and mindfulness, he will be an easy draft choice for any NFL franchise.