Rob Gronkowski Names the ‘Original TB12’ and It’s Not Tom Brady: “Oh Good Old Terry Bradshaw”

The nickname TB12 has become synonymous with Tom Brady, who wore the iconic #12 during his 20 years in New England. However, he wasn’t the first TB12. Before him, another iconic Hall of Fame QB wore the number on his back- Terry Bradshaw, who according to Rob Gronkowski was the OG TB12.

During the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes podcast, Gronk and Edelman discussed Jack Lambert and the dominant Steelers of the 1970s. Naturally, Bradshaw’s name came up when the former Pats TE praised Terry, calling him multiple names, and highlighting that he was the first to carry the initials TB12.

“Lambert had a profound impact on the Steelers, leading them to four Super Bowl victories in the 1970s with our guy, Terry Bradshaw, the original TB12. Oh, Good old Terry Bradshaw. Uncle Terry.”

Bradshaw became the first shot-caller to win three and then four Lombardi Trophies in the 1970s when the defenders could deliver vicious hits. Playing fourteen seasons all for the Steelers, he threw for nearly 28k yards along with 212 TD passes and 210 picks. He also rushed for 2257 yards, adding 32 rushing TDs,

The 4-time Super Bowl winner was named NFL MVP once in 1978, the same year he made his only first Team All-Pro selection. TB12 also made three Pro Bowls and was Super Bowl MVP twice. He hung up his boots in 1983 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

While Bradshaw was the original TB12, the younger generation sees Brady as TB12 simply, partially because of what he has done with those initials, turning it into a brand.

Why is Brady called TB12?

TB12 combines Tom Brady’s initials with the number 12, which he wore for 20 years. But it’s much more than just a nickname—it’s become a brand.

Brady, a 7-time Super Bowl champion, has built TB12 into a lifestyle brand, also the title of his book, The TB12 Method. In this book, he outlines 12 principles for peak performance, which cover topics like healthy living, training, and diet.

In a strategic move, TB12 merged with the Nobull fitness brand. Together, they offer recovery tips, nutritional supplements, exercise products, and in-person workouts. The TB12 diet, which Brady followed for most of his career, emphasizes a mostly plant-based, anti-inflammatory approach and is a core part of his method. The ‘TB-12 Method’ as a whole prioritizes pliability, nutrition, hydration, movement, and mental fitness.

Brady also founded the TB12 Foundation in 2015 to help athletes achieve longevity and avoid injuries. Through this foundation, athletes receive support with pliability treatments, functional strength and conditioning, and guidance in nutrition, hydration, and cognitive health.