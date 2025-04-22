“This Ain’t a Movie”: When Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Shared Dating Advice With Their Daughters

Shannon Sharpe, celebrated as a three-time Super Bowl champion, is also a devoted father to three children: his son Kiari and daughters Kayla and Kaley. While he keeps his family life private, he is not an absent father.

During his 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech, Sharpe paid heartfelt tribute to his family, emphasizing that he could not have achieved his success without their support.

He expressed gratitude to his children, acknowledging the sacrifices they made throughout his demanding football career.

“To my three kids, Kayla, Kiari and Kaley, thanks for understanding when I promised to take you to the movies or the amusement park or to the mall, but because I had run myself into the ground or lifted myself into oblivion earlier that day, I didn’t do what I had promised to do the night before. Thank you for making all those sacrifices that other kids never had to make, so your dad could live out his dream,” he said in the speech.

While he couldn’t be there for them when they were growing up, he always made sure they got the guidance of a father. When one of his daughters needed relationship advice, he was right there for her with his wisdom.

“Ocho, I don’t know how your relationship with your daughters is. But my daughter and I are very, very close. She is in a relationship that is very serious, and I said, ‘How do you feel? Do you like him?’ She said, ‘Dad, I’m content. I’m not interested in another guy.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s the guy for you then,’” Shannon explained on Nightcap last year.

Meanwhile, Ocho, who is a father of three daughters, had a frank and earnest confession to offer in response. “Don’t date anyone like your father,” he told his daughters, showcasing a level of self-awareness that is rare. Ocho also shared a piece of dating advice with his daughters, who are 25, 18, and 19.

“I tell them the first thing: don’t date anyone like your father. At your age, are you gonna find someone that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with? I like to be truthful. I don’t want to sell you a dream. I don’t want to sell you a fairytale. This ain’t a movie. This is real life. People you’re gonna meet right now—you’re gonna think you love them and all this. I don’t want to bear the bad news,” he explained.

Ocho is justified to give his daughters that advice, considering he hasn’t been the best partner to their mother. Earlier this year, Ocho and Sharelle Rosado split up for a brief time due to his infidelity.

While on the “Reality with the King” podcast by Carlos King, Rosado shared that she found Ochocinco’s conversations with other women, going through his phone.

“The s–t I saw was crazy…When we were together, there were some… going on and I found out about it, texting other women, you know…” Rosado, 37, told the host.

Previously, during the breakup with Sharelle, a distraught Ocho, who wanted to keep the relationship alive, had asked Shannon if he could be the moderator. However, Shannon left the matter to his friend, Ocho, and Sharrelle while advising them not to be so public about these issues.

Interestingly, Shannon and Ocho have a contrasting take on dating. In retrospect, Shannon appears more private when it comes to relationships, while Chad Johnson, on the other hand, seems more vocal about his mistakes, perhaps to live a better future.

While Shannon and Ocho had a troubled past with their relationship, they had already made sure to provide their best advice to their daughters on how to live their dating life happily.