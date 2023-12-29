With a $500 Million Jump in Broncos’ Valuation, Lewis Hamilton Has Raked In the Moolah With Denver Ownership, Despite Team’s Repeated Failures

The Broncos saw major, major changes last year. The internal dispute among the Bowlen family marked their end in Denver, and a new ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton assumed control. Interestingly, F1 star Lewis Hamilton turned out to be among the minority owners, who acquired a 0.2% stake in the franchise with a discount, as per reports.

Lulu was already bidding for a spot at Chelsea in 2022, but it fell through. However, the Denver deal was successful, and many felt it was the start of a new era. A back-to-back Pro Bowler shot caller at the helm only intensified the hype. But the Orange Crush failed to deliver last year, and this season has been no different as their playoff dream continues to hang by a thread.

One might think that these challenges have hindered Lewis Hamilton and other owners’ investments. But it’s quite the opposite. The team that was sold for $4.65 billion last year was valued at an estimated $5.1 billion before the 2023 season commenced, as per Broncos Wire. This is a 10% increase from what Forbes predicted last year.

Therefore, if the seven-time F1 champ were to sell his stake in the team right now, he would make a profit north of $4 million, especially considering we are almost at the end of the regular season. He had brought shares worth $9 million with a 30-40% discount, which roughly comes down to $6 million or even less. And his current stock value exceeds $10.2 million.

Lewis Hamilton’s Broncos Aren’t Doing That Good

Sir Hamilton was spotted donning a throwback jersey of his team earlier this month at the game against the Chargers. His team dominated with a 24-7 victory and a 7-6 record, which was very much acceptable.

They have since lost two back-to-back games and now have less than a 5% chance of making the playoffs. In their next divisional game against the Chargers, star QB Russell Wilson has to watch the game from the sidelines despite being among the NFL’s top 10 touchdown passes and passer ratings. There has been quite a ruckus within the management and HC Sean Payton hasn’t shied away from venting his frustration.

In their loss against the Lions, Payton sent a shockwave through the NFL world after screaming at his QB’s face for a mistake that another player committed. He even revealed in last week’s post-game presser that the offense was missing a spark, for which he has decided a change in the starting position. If they manage to clinch a win next week against the Bolts, Russell will probably sit out the last regular-season game as well.

According to an article by ESPN, Sean’s move might ensure financial flexibility for the team, as the star QB has $37 million in guaranteed money if he cannot pass the physical by March. This move will prevent Wilson from getting injured in the last two games and trigger that guarantee.

The Broncos might continue their playoff drought for eight straight seasons as the QB dilemma grows. But they have significantly improved from last season’s 5-12 record. Surely, they will keep growing, and their owners, like Lewis Hamilton, will keep cheering from the sidelines.