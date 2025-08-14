‘I Don’t Know How Many Rooms I Booked’: Bills HoF QB Jim Kelly Recalls Inviting 1200 People To His Induction Ceremony

Many NFL fans gather yearly to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This year, we got to see legends like Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, and Sterling Sharpe receive their gold jackets. It took place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. But many may forget that the event used to take place at an entirely different venue, and that former QB Jim Kelly changed that venue forever.

If you’re a die-hard fan of the NFL who has been watching since the league’s inception, then you know the HoF induction ceremony used to take place on the literal steps leading up to the Hall. This all changed in 2002 when Kelly was inducted. Why? Well, because he invited 1200 people to the event.

At the time, 1200 people were an unprecedented number of guests to bring. The record before Kelly’s induction was just over 600 people, so he thoroughly smashed that mark. It was so many people that it forced the NFL to shift the venue to a stadium.

“I knew the way Buffalo celebrates. I knew the way they were when I got inducted on the first ballot. The people in the city and how they were talking. We contacted the Hall of Fame. I didn’t. My brother did, said, ‘You know what? I don’t think you’re going to want to have this celebration on the steps because there ain’t going to be enough room.’ And so, they moved it to the stadium,” Kelly shared on the NFL Players Second Acts Podcast.

The ceremony still takes place in Tom Benson Stadium to this day. It also regularly has 20,000 people come out yearly to see the new inductees enshrined.

When Kelly reflected on the memorable experience, he recalled picking up the hotel bill the day after for all of the fans he housed.

“I don’t know how many rooms it was, but I tell you what, that check was a big one. But you know what? It’s worth every single penny!” Kelly said.

All in all, it’s a funny story for the Hall of Famer to look back on. He can also say that he was the one who forced a venue change for the event that stuck in the years that followed. However, it was only a matter of time before the ceremony was moved to a stadium. Near the end of its run, fans would regularly complain about bad sightlines, acoustics, and seating that were around the actual Hall of Fame building in Canton.

Nevertheless, Kelly deserved the memorable experience for what was a memorable career. After all, he went to 4 straight Super Bowls with the Buffalo Bills. A feat that hasn’t been achieved ever in the league. Sadly, though, he and the Bills lost all 4 in what’s known as one of the biggest disappointments in the history of pro sports.

Kelly still had an outstanding career. He was a 5 time Pro Bowler, made an All-Pro team, and even received MVP votes one season. Additionally, he had a career record of 101-59. All stats that are more than deserving of a Hall of Fame gold jacket.