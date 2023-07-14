Omitting His Own QB Kirk Cousins from the list, Justin Jefferson Names his Top 5 Quarterbacks, With Patrick Mahomes Getting the Top Spot

In his short but electrifying career, Justin Jefferson has produced exemplary numbers, breaking several records. Regarded as one of the finest WRs in the game at the moment, Jefferson recently shared his list of the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, Patrick Mahomes claimed the coveted number-one spot on the Vikings’ star WR’s list.

However, what caught the attention of many was Jefferson’s decision to omit his own quarterback, Kirk Cousins, from his list. In the recent past, Jefferson and Cousins formed a defining duo, contributing immensely to the success of the Minnesota Vikings. This is precisely why the list came as a shock to many Vikings admirers.

Justin Jefferson’s Top 5 Quarterbacks Revealed: Who Made the Cut?

The Vikings receiver recently had an interaction with journalist Danilo Lacalle in Brazil. Justin was there in the capacity of a flag football ambassador. During their conversation, Jefferson was asked to name his top 5 quarterbacks in the league. It was then that the Vikings WR unveiled his personal list of best QBs.

Unsurprisingly, leading the pack is none other than the sensational Patrick Mahomes, known for his exceptional arm talent and playmaking abilities. Following closely behind Mahomes are the accomplished Aaron Rodgers, rising star Joe Burrow, the dual-threat Jalen Hurts, and the electrifying Josh Allen.

During the same interview, Jefferson was asked about the toughest cornerback he has faced in the NFL. Without a moment’s hesitation, Jefferson mentioned Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins. Ramsey’s remarkable physicality is what made Jefferson take his name.

Mahomes’ Reign at the Top and the Kirk Cousins Conundrum for the Vikings

When it comes to ranking the top quarterbacks in the NFL, one name always stands tall above the rest: Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs’ superstar signal-caller already has an impressive resume in just six seasons. With two Super Bowl victories and two MVP awards to his name, Mahomes has led his team to the biggest stage in football on three occasions already.

While Patrick Mahomes’ inclusion in Justin Jefferson’s list of top quarterbacks comes as no surprise, the omission of Kirk Cousins did raise eyebrows in the NFL community. Cousins, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has shown glimpses of his talent throughout his career but hasn’t really made the big stage his own.

While his regular-season numbers are quite good, it is the postseason where Kirk is yet to go big. Whatever may be the future for Cousins, his omission from Jefferson’s list added an interesting twist to the QB discussion. It will be interesting to see how the Kirk-Justin duo performs in the coming season.