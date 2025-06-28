“Jayden Daniels is Going to Get One”: Former WR Details Why Patrick Mahomes is Unlikely to Surpass Tom Brady’s Super Bowl Record

Who can outclass Tom Brady? During an interview at Fanatics’ Fan Fest, Brady suggested that if there’s anyone capable of replicating his success, it’s the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs himself, Patrick Mahomes.

The gridiron G.O.A.T. stated that he loved “the mentality” of Mahomes, and even went as far as to note that, as a leader, “everything he says is the right thing.” While Brady may have been attempting to exercise a bit of humility, the world of sports media didn’t seem to take too kindly to his suggestion.

Among those who feel as if Mahomes is, respectfully, still a ways away from G.O.A.T. status, is the former wide receiver of the Cincinnati Bengals, T.J. Houshmandzadeh. During a guest host spot on the Nightcap podcast, the one-off pro bowler questioned whether or not the eight-year veteran can catch up to Brady in a reasonable amount of time. “Can Mahomes win five Super Bowls in the next 8 to 12 years? I say no.”

Mahomes is currently heading into the ninth season of his NFL career, and figures to be in the midst of his prime right now. Simply put, the next 8 to 12 seasons will be some of the most crucial of his entire career.

According to Houshmandzadeh, there is no shortage of talented quarterbacks in the league right now, and their time is going to come sooner than later.

“We assume Lamar is going to get at least one, right? Josh Allen is going to get one. C.J. Stroud may get one, Joe Burrow is going to get one. Jayden Daniels is going to get one. All within that 8 to 12 year timeframe,” he explained.

While the amount of names that are capable of winning a Super Bowl may seem jarring, it’s worth considering that the same was true during Brady’s reign. The likes of Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Aaron Rodgers, all routinely stood in Brady’s way.

Part of what makes Brady’s legacy seemingly untouchable is the fact that he was able to consistently beat the best names that were put in front of him. Should Mahomes hope to become a G.O.A.T. in his own right, then he’ll need to do the same.

Unfortunately, father time appears to be catching up to Andy Reid and Travis Kelce. Sooner than later, Mahomes will have to fend for himself, as their departures will mark both the end and beginning of two respective eras.

The three-time title winning trio have established the Chiefs as the premiere brand of the league, but it’ll be up to Mahomes as to whether or not it survives. Thankfully, both Reid and Kelce are set to stick around for at least one more season.

Should he manage to make the most of what little time they have left together, then that would certainly go a long ways in maintaining the pace that Houshmandzadeh believes to be impossible.