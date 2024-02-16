Does Travis Kelce Smoke?

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 05: Tight end Travis Kelce 87 of the Kansas City Chiefs is interviewed during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night presented by Gatorade featuring the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on February 5, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 05 Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night – Kansas City Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240205038

The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce, is known for his love of partying. After winning his third Super Bowl title, the NFL star’s celebrations were nothing short of electrifying. Surrounded by his girlfriend Taylor Swift and brother Jason Kelce, the festivities reached epic proportions. Fans have often seen him chugging loads of beer at various events, including the three Super Bowl parades he has graced. But some may wonder if Killa Trav also smokes.

After their victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs threw an epic after-party, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Numerous videos have since surfaced, showcasing the joyous celebrations shared by Chiefs players and their loved ones. In one particular clip, Travis Kelce is spotted lightening the tension of the intense football season by indulging in a smoke at the party.

In the video, Travis stands next to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, while the DJ blasts Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. As the crowd sways to the rhythm, Travis leans casually against the wall, enjoying a cigarette while also engaging in conversation with his girlfriend. This video pretty much confirms that the Chiefs’ tight end likes to smoke sometimes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tntayvis/status/1757348625452077424?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s also worth mentioning that cameras have caught Kelce smoking before. Last October, people spotted him chilling in his iconic ‘gateway car’ — the 1970 Chevelle convertible. He famously whisked Tay Tay away in this very car after a Chiefs game. In the now-viral picture, Travis was captured smoking and scrolling through his phone.

While it’s not clear what he was smoking, Kelce has been vocal about supporting the legalization of marijuana. The 34-year-old has openly talked about it and thinks that 50-80% of NFL players use it. Nonetheless, the nine-time Pro Bowler did more than just smoke after conquering the 49ers last Sunday.

Mama Kelce lends a hand as Travis Kelce cracks open beers during the Victory Parade

At the Chiefs’ victory parade on Wednesday, Travis Kelce stole the show with his exuberant antics. Not only did he chug a beer while holding up a cardboard cutout of his brother Jason, but at one point, even Mama Kelce had to step in to help him open a bottle of beer before he attempted the Lombardi Luge.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/traviskelce_fan/status/1757963782888812840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Clearly feeling the effects of the celebration, Kelce was visibly tipsy as he took the mic and let loose. He led chants and belted out songs with a little help from his phone for the lyrics. Moreover, when his buddy Patrick Mahomes tried to intervene and grab the mic, Kelce kept the party going with his lively performance, much to the delight of the crowd.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1757856282629861739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Travis Kelce has every reason to celebrate his third Super Bowl win. During the 2023 season, he played in 15 games, making an impressive 93 receptions out of 121 targets for 984 yards and scoring five touchdowns. While his performance may not have matched his stellar 2022 season, it was still solid enough for him to earn a spot in the Pro Bowl.