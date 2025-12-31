‘I Don’t Understand It’: Cam Heyward Pushes Back on Myles Garrett’s ‘Steelers Not Focused on Winning’ Claim

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a golden opportunity to lock up their postseason berth in Week 17 with a win. And that too, against a Cleveland Browns team that entered the game riding a four-game losing streak. Cleveland was 3-12 at the time, and Pittsburgh had already beaten them earlier in the season by two scores. Yet, the Steelers came up short 13-6, and that set the stage for Myles Garrett’s now-controversial postgame comment.

Advertisement

After the loss, Garrett, who was one sack shy of breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record of 22.5, said the Steelers were more focused on stopping him from achieving his record than winning the game. “I feel like they were more worried about keeping me away from Aaron [Rodgers] than getting the win, and I think that’s what came back to bite him,” Garrett said.

This comment did not feel completely out of left field, either. Garrett finished with three quarterback pressures and came close to Aaron Rodgers multiple times, but the veteran quarterback got the ball out quickly on each snap. However, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward isn’t buying that narrative.

Speaking on his podcast, Heyward pushed back, saying the Steelers’ main goal was always to win. He even asserted that neutralizing the opponent’s top pass rusher is simply part of doing business in the NFL.

“You really do help yourself if you’re able to stop a guy like that. I don’t understand the reasoning behind [Garrett’s comment],” Heyward said via Not Just Football.

Heyward also pointed to penalties that may have swung the game and referenced Rodgers’ final throw, a would-be game-tying pass that ultimately fell short.

“We just didn’t make enough plays. We got down to the two-yard line, there was a chance to tie the ball game… I think we gotta do a better job of taking care of the ball. I think penalties played a factor. And we have to do a good job overcoming that,” Heyward stated.

Rodgers threw not one or two, but three straight incomplete passes targeting Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone in the final seconds, which ultimately sealed the loss. Heyward was also flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty against Shedeur Sanders, a call that drew plenty of controversy.

Overall, the Steelers committed four penalties for 35 yards. The Browns were even more undisciplined, finishing with six penalties for 45 yards. There were also a few missed calls, including a potential holding penalty that could have swung momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor.

The Steelers now turn the page and prepare to host the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium next week with the AFC North title on the line. It is exactly the kind of matchup many fans were hoping for, even if not all of them were Steelers fans.