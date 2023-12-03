Fans Greatly Concerned About Geno Smith After Photo of His Bruised Arm Goes Viral: “Tore Up the Cowboys Defense With This Arm”

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has remained undeterred, even against formidable opponents. He overcame an elbow injury in the matchup against the Rams in the third quarter. He sat out the bulk of the fourth quarter before returning for a crucial late-game drive. The star QB started against the 49ers and then for the Cowboys last week, proving once again that he isn’t afraid of balling against big teams.

Nevertheless, Geno Smith has recently shared a concerning photo of his injured arm after the bout against America’s team. He later deleted it, sparking plenty of curiosity among fans. The image soon circulated on social media like wildfire.

The social media frenzy ensued as fans and analysts were unaware of Smith’s depth of injury. Even against the Cowboys, he displayed no signs of slowing down. As a matter of fact, the Seahawks QB delivered one of his standout performances this season. He threw an impressive 334 yards, three touchdowns, and even secured a rushing TD.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson described Geno Smith’s throwing arm bruise as “gnarly” from a hit in Week 11. Brady detailed how, despite minimal practice before the 49ers game, Geno had a stellar performance on Thanksgiving. His impressive week of practice leading up to the Dallas game was reflected in a season-best 91.3 QBR.

Soon after Smith’s picture surfaced online, fans were quick to share their thoughts. While some were concerned for the star QB, others lauded his dedication.

Geno Smith Leaves Fans in a Frenzy With the Injury Picture

The Seahawks QB’s injury highlights the sport’s unforgiving nature, taking a toll on players, especially quarterbacks. Geno showcased a true warrior spirit despite the pain he was experiencing. Fans were shocked by the injury’s severity and couldn’t believe how he was capable of moving his arm in a natural way.

One of the fans wrote, “Tore up the Cowboys defense with this arm.”

Another fan chimed in, noting, “Ah, the world of sports often showcases the incredible resilience and toughness of athletes like Geno Smith. The image of him playing through pain with his elbow and tricep in such a condition is a testament to the unwavering dedication that characterizes those who pursue…”

One of the fans recognized his exceptional resilience and hailed Geno Smith as a warrior. Another praised athletes’ toughness, citing Smith’s dedication to playing through pain.

Geno Smith’s journey epitomizes resilience in the face of adversity. Overcoming an elbow injury, undeterred, delivered a standout performance. Fans admired his warrior spirit and highlighted the level of commitment an athlete needs to be a part of the NFL.