Watching a Colorado Game Is a “Bucket List Item” for Fans, Says Analyst, as Deion Sanders Has Instilled a New Culture in College Football

It’s been more than two years since Deion Sanders took the reins at Colorado, and the effects of his arrival are still echoing through the football world — not just in Boulder, but nationwide. From TV ratings to merch sales, and even how casual fans talk about college football, Coach Prime has redefined what influence looks like.

And that’s exactly what college football analyst Kevin Borba delved deep into, in a recent episode of the Locked On Buffs podcast, where he started by weighing in on a hot debate: who are the most powerful coaches in college football today?

Borba first referenced a conversation from 24/7Sports’ Josh Pate, who listed the top five most powerful figures in college football. As expected, names like Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, and Dabo Swinney topped the ranking — coaches with national championships and dominant programs.

But what stirred reactions was the inclusion of Deion Sanders, a relatively inexperienced coach with no championships or impressive winning seasons to show. “If you’re comparing résumés, his doesn’t match up,” Borba admitted. “But people confuse power with success.”

The Buffs analyst then broke down what makes Deion powerful: his ability to influence culture, behavior, and attention, both inside and outside of football.

Starting with the local economy, Borba said Deion Sanders’ presence in Boulder has poured “hundreds of millions of dollars” into the area. But more than that, he’s turned Colorado games into destinations. “Watching a Colorado game is a bucket list item,” Borba explained. “It’s no longer just the student section or family of players — it’s fans flying in from across the country just to witness Coach Prime in action.”

To illustrate just how far-reaching this impact is, the podcast host shared a personal anecdote.

“My family isn’t into sports. They don’t really care about football,” he said. “But once Deion was on 60 Minutes, Good Morning America — suddenly they’re asking questions. ‘This guy played baseball and football? His sons are stars?’ That’s power.”

And the influence doesn’t stop at the college level. Back in 2023, Colorado was one of only two schools (along with Georgia) to have every game nationally televised. That stat alone, Borba said, shows the magnitude of Deion Sanders’ media gravity.

The analyst also noted how Shedeur Sanders’ dramatic slide in the 2025 NFL Draft became a nationwide spectacle — one that helped spike Draft Day 2 television ratings by 40% compared to last year. Despite falling to the fifth round, Shedeur’s story — and by extension, Deion’s — became the defining narrative of D-Day.

Hence, Kevin Borba summed it up by emphasizing that Coach Prime’s influence isn’t about control—it’s about impact. “Coach Prime runs Colorado,” he said, “but not in a way that’s holding the program hostage.” Instead, it’s the opposite.

Sanders’ leadership has translated into tangible results: surging ticket sales, national TV coverage, booming merchandise, and a spike in recruiting interest. Simply put, his presence isn’t limiting the program — it’s elevating it.

So, from economic growth to social media buzz, from family group chats to ESPN headliners, Deion Sanders has made Colorado a national brand — and in Borba’s view, that makes him one of the most powerful coaches in football today, title or not.