“Being a Karen Never Works”: Eagles Fans Roast the Green Bay Packers as Proposal to Ban Tush Push Fails

The Philadelphia Eagles have had unprecedented success in short-yardage situations since they started using the tush push. They’ve been so effective—the play has an 86 percent success rate for them since its debut in 2022—that other teams got frustrated enough to propose banning it this offseason.

The first proposal to ban the play was put forth at the league meetings back in February by the Green Bay Packers. However, there wasn’t enough support for it, so no vote was taken. It was believed they would have been at 16-16 if a vote had occurred, eight short of the 24 needed to pass such a proposal. The Packers weren’t finished, however.

The prevailing belief was that when they resubmitted an amended proposal at the spring meetings this week, they would have enough support to ban the play. However, the proposal once again fell short, receiving only 22 of the 24 votes needed to pass. According to The Athletic, the Ravens, Patriots, Jets, and Lions were among the 10 who voted against the proposal.

And, of course, the Eagles, whose fanbase has been having a field day with the good news.

“Being a Karen never works,” one X user wrote, reacting to the recently surfaced report.

There were many more hilarious replies from Eagles fans dancing on the Packers’ proposal’s grave. “HAHHAHAHA CRY RUN IT 30 TIMES AGAINST THE PACKERS THIS YEAR,” shouted one. “LMFAO EAT SH**: REST OF NFL,” said another ecstatic Eagles fan.

Several replies also came from accounts that were just excited about betting on Jalen Hurts to score a TD anytime next season.

It wasn’t just sports bettors and Eagles fans having fun after the news that their beloved tush push would live on. The Eagles themselves got in on the action, too. Shortly after the news broke that the proposal fell through, the Eagles’ social media team posted a video to their official YouTube channel titled: “26 Minutes of the Tush Push.”

Scrolling through all the hilarious reactions to the failure of Green Bay’s proposal is great fun. However, it’s important to note that they fell just two votes short. That means they made great progress over the last couple of months, and we would expect them to bring another proposal about this next offseason.

However, for now, our beautiful game retains a little bit more of the physicality that makes it so unique in the sports realm. Just consider all of the plays in this thread, which would have been outlawed had the ban gone into effect.

If a defense can use several defenders to push a ballcarrier back, why can’t the offense use several offensive players to push the ballcarrier forward?