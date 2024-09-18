“He’s (Patrick) Mahomes”: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule’s First Impression After Watching Dylan Raiola in High School

Football fans didn’t take too much time to notice the similarities between Dylan Raiola and Patrick Mahomes’ throws. However, Nebraska HC Matt Rhule knew long ago that this comparison will take over the internet one day.

In a conversation with Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show, Rhule recalled how he was left super impressed with the Arizona native’s accurate throws, which reminded him of champion Mahomes. He explained:

“I have to tell you, during my time in the NFL, I went to a lot of different pro days and watched a lot of different quarterbacks. And when I got here, I went and watched him throw in high school. I texted our recruiting guy and he asked how he looked, and I said, ‘He’s (Patrick) Mahomes.”

Rhule further emphasized that the similarity extends beyond just “facial expressions and mannerisms” to Raiola’s arm strength and his ability to make throws off-platform. The coach also weighed in on the social media comparisons, stating, “I can’t look at Instagram without seeing someone putting them [Mahomes and Raiola] side by side.” Ultimately, the coach summed up his take on the comparison by noting that the great thing about Raiola is that he is a winner, just like Mahomes.

Rhule also reflected on the secret behind Raiola’s impressive start and his respect among teammates.

Raiola is immensely talented and got no ego: Rhule

Talking about his QB, Rhule detailed that the #15 quarterback is a “team guy” who earns a lot of respect in the locker room. He highlighted Raiola’s selflessness as the main reason why he’s an ideal team player.

“I think the biggest thing is, when you talk to him, he’s immensely talented with no ego. He has a lot of pride but no ego. You can feel that right off the bat, and you just kind of gravitate towards him.”

Rhule further explained that when the best players are team-oriented, they have a great chance to build a successful team.

“When you have a guy like him on the team, everyone respects him. He’s getting a lot of accolades, but he always keeps it about the team—that’s the secret sauce.”

Despite the coach’s endorsement, Raiola knows that matching the achievements of three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes is no easy feat and it will require a significant amount of effort. Raiola and his Nebraska boys will take on Illinois in their next game on Friday.