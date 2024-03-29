Sports Doctor Explains What Happened To Jayden Daniels’ Elbow

The NFL world was left in a frenzy after a viral photo of the famous draft prospect Jayden Daniels began doing the rounds. The picture had a difficult angle, showing a peculiar lump on his throwing elbow. For someone as enthusiastic as the LSU quarterback, having such a distortion is unexpected causing the internet to buzz with speculation about his condition.

The image, shared by Ian Rapoport shows Daniels’ elbow sticking out with an unexpected alignment. The close-up shots also speak about the nature of Daniels’ elbow issue, raising doubts about its effect on his NFL prospects.

Fans were quick to react to the photo, expressing concern and curiosity about the quarterback’s health. They also followed with questions about the injury’s potential impact on his draft stock. It is undeniable that Daniels had an impressive performance on the field last season, including winning the Heisman Trophy. Therefore, most NFL teams are closely monitoring his situation as the draft approaches.

Despite the elbow issue, Daniels remains a top prospect and is expected to be selected within the first few draft picks. As reported by Ian Rapoport, Daniels is set to meet teams such as Vikings, Broncos, Patriots, Chicago, and the Raiders for future considerations.

Intrigue Around the Jayden Daniel’s Elbow Condition

As the intrigue built, Jesse Moore, a Sports & Family Medicine Physician from Miami, took charge of the situation with his expert advice. In a post, he highlighted how Daniels wore a tape or a sleeve in a few matches and skipped it in others.

“You can see he sometimes wears tape, a sleeve or nothing at all. My guess is it depends on how inflamed his elbow (olecranon) bursa is.”

Likewise, Dr. Jazrawi graced the New York Post with his opinion about the recovery and its repercussions. Throwing light on the situation, Dr. Jazrawi explained that olecranon bursitis can be treated with cortisone injections or surgical removal of the bursa.

“It’s nothing you need to wait on healing time. It’s really, you take it out and you’re fine. And it’s not even painful, to begin with for some people, which likely includes Daniels, because he had it and he wasn’t complaining. It sounds like he played pretty well,” thus sidelining any major concerns.

Daniels’ performance throughout the 2023 season earned him the prestigious Heisman Trophy. With such impressive stats, he is poised to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, possibly going as high as second overall.

Hence, at this point, Jayden Daniels is certainly a competition for Caleb Williams who is currently projected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Bears with time for potential changes at the top of the draft boards.