“I Have a Theory”: Asante Samuel Weighs In as Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Miss Nightcap for Two Straight Weeks

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and former Cincinnati Bengal wide receiver Chad “Ochocino” Johnson managed to dominate the space of YouTube sports shows with their highly touted Nightcap podcast. With more than 1.78 million followers and counting, their show is one of, if not the biggest, of its kind.

Nevertheless, they haven’t made an appearance for two straight weeks now, causing fans to grow fearful about the status of their beloved show. However, the former New England Patriot DB turned podcast host, Asante Samuel, has “a theory” as to what may have caused the two legendary hosts to go on a hiatus.

According to Samuel, it could simply be that the two are temporarily looking for newfound ventures.

“What first started happening on Nightcap after Unc’s legal troubles began… and the Nightcap was no longer advertising for brands, what happened? Ochocinco would miss a few days, but he was probably just pursuing other opportunities. Simple as that… Miss a few days but still supporting the show like he always does.”

Samuel’s co-host, however, suggested that their absence could be the result of Sharpe’s decision to sign Johnson’s former partner, who is actively going through a breakup with, to a media deal.

While the four-time Pro Bowler did suggest that the narrative should be “taken with a grain of salt,” he ultimately noted that he would be more than understanding of Ocho’s decision to step away if the situation is in fact as messy as it is being perceived to be.

“From the outside looking in, yes, it’s looking horrible. You’re signing Ochocinco’s fiancée without telling him about it? And they are going through some relationship issues? …That is out of line… I don’t believe it happened like that, but if that did, and we find out that is true, Unc, you are very foul and very out of line, and you need to be dealt with. I hope that ain’t true.”

In their absence, Sharpe and Johnson have entrusted the show to the likes of various retired football stars much like themselves. T.J. Houshmandzadeh, James Harrison, and the trio of New Orleans Saints in Mark Ingram, Terron Armstead, and Cam Jordan have all made guest-host appearances throughout the past two weeks.

While the goal was likely to give the show as similar of a feel as possible until Sharpe and Johnson return, the viewer counts for the channel’s live streams have noticeably dipped. Episodes with the original hosts are currently averaging more than 150,000 viewers per stream, since their departure, however, Nightcap has seen no more than 75,000 viewers.

Despite the most recent episode having been live-streamed more than a week ago, it currently sports a total viewer count of just 37,000. Suffice it to say, things just aren’t the same without Unc and Ocho.

Should the two stars hope to save the original program, then they better plan to make a return much sooner rather than later.