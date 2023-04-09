XFL-NFL Difference: Are the Two Leagues Exactly Similar to One-Another?

The XFL Week 1 kicked off in February. The new league tried to show football lovers that it was a little different from the NFL. To try to set themselves apart, XFL enforced their own set of rules. The changes were a way to make the games more interesting and fun to watch.

The reason the XFL changed its rules was that it not only wanted to show itself as a different spring sport but also did not want to challenge the NFL. Hence, one successful way of doing that was by changing some of the key rules associated with the NFL.

Although the XFL changed quite a few of its rules, it did so without causing major disturbances. Here are some of the differences that there are between the XFL and the NFL.

What sets the XFL apart from the NFL?

Here are a few factors in the games:

1. In the XFL, teams are permitted to complete a forward pass and throw a second pass if the ball does not reach the line of scrimmage. In the NFL, things are different since teams are only permitted to attempt a second pass if the ball is thrown backward and behind the line of scrimmage.

2. In XFL, there is no coin toss. Teams are allowed to take attempts from the five-yard line. Each team has three attempts before a winner is chosen. However, in the NFL, there is a coin toss to decide who gets the ball in overtime. After that, each team is given the chance to make a drive.

3. Teams are not permitted to kick extra points after touchdowns in the XFL. Instead, in order to add one, two, or three points to their score, teams must attempt to enter the end zone. A one-point try, a two-point try, and a three-point try are all made from the two-yard line, the five-yard line, and the ten-yard line, respectively. The coaches will choose which kind of conversion to attempt.

The way extra points are awarded in the NFL is different; teams can only choose between a one-point kick and a two-point conversion.

4. The catch rule is another distinction between the two leagues. In order to successfully complete a catch in the NFL, a player must have the ball in their hands and both feet planted firmly on the ground. In the XFL, a player must finish the catch with at least one-foot inbound in order for it to be successful.

Other rule differences between the leagues

The four rules mentioned above are some of the biggest differences between the XFL and the NFL. But they are not the only differences between the two leagues.

XFL games operate with a 35-second play clock rather than the standard 40-second clock used at the NFL level. Additionally, a centralized replay system is employed by the XFL. The replay official will evaluate every play, and coaches will be allowed to contest one call every game.