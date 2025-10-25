“I Should’ve ChatGPT-ed It”: Kelly Stafford Teases Matthew Stafford for ‘Cheating’ After School Test

Even though he’s currently ranked third for most passing yards through the first seven weeks of the 2025 regular season, Matthew Stafford is painfully aware of the fact that he doesn’t have much time left in the National Football League. Between his lower back injuries and his status as a 37-year-old veteran, however, he’s still a family man, and that, along with media obligations, has steadily taken up more of his time as he goes through life.

Nowadays, whenever he gets a bye week or any extended time away from the practice facilities, Stafford can be seen occasionally appearing on various podcasts. In his latest episode of QB 1 on 1 with the Los Angeles Rams, the Super Bowl champion sat down with his wife, Kelly, for a round of back-to-school trivia.

Suffice to say, he may be able to read a playbook, but he may not be smarter than a fifth grader after all. Stafford was asked to answer how many hours does the typical U.S. student spend in school per year, to which humorously guessed 13,500 hours.

The actual answer was only 1,231 hours. Thankfully, he doesn’t have to do quick calculations on Sunday afternoons. Otherwise, the Rams might need to go in a new direction. “I should’ve ChatGPT-ed it,” Stafford joked as he smacked his forehead. “That’s called cheating,” Kelly laughingly retorted.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles’ premiere passer, that was the tie breaking question, meaning that he would ultimately have to go home with a loss that day. We’re sure that Kelly will enjoy those additional bragging rights around the house for the next few days as well, especially since her husband doesn’t have to work this Sunday.

The Rams will enjoy a much needed bye in Week 8 before returning to action against the New Orleans Saints in Week 9. The break comes at a rather crucial time for Stafford and co., as they were forced to play in Week 7 without their WR1 in Puka Nacua.

While that didn’t stop him from throwing five touchdowns and finding a 35-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, things are certainly easier when Nacua is around for him to force feed. Los Angeles is currently sitting at 5-2, with their only losses being to the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Typically, that’d be enough to help separate them a bit from the rest of the division, but surprisingly enough, both the 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks are holding a 5-2 record as well. Stafford is officially in the closest NFC West title race that he’s ever seen, and he’ll definitely need Nacua if he wants to win it.

Until that time comes, however, it’s rather endearing to know that such a grizzled veteran, one who has been particularly praised for his toughness throughout the years, is still willing to lose to his wife in front of the cameras.