“I Lost Drake as a Fan in 2017”: Jameis Winston Explains How Kendrick Lamar Inspired Him to Exude Positivity

In the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar feud, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is definitely siding with Kendrick. The ‘Not Like Us’ hitmaker has inspired Winston to become a better, positive person. His reading habits and overall drive to pursue more education also stem from the rapper’s influence, as Winston shared on the Rich Eisen Show. And surely, this won’t sit well with either Drake or his fanbase.

When Rich Eisen asked Jameis what helps him focus on “living in the now, living in the present” during games, something that stood out to the host, the quarterback replied,

“It just comes from education, reading, understanding what is mindfulness, what is being in the now, and what does it require.”

This way of approaching life that Winston embraced began when Kendrick released his album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.’ While listening, Jameis noticed that the rapper had included several lines from a book called ‘The Power of Now,’ written by Eckhart Tolle. He went on to read that book, learning things that changed his perspective on life.

“I was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s album, and he had author, Eckhart Tolle, speaking throughout the course of the album. He referenced his book called The Power of Now. I read Tolle’s book, and it really just emphasized the importance of ‘Now.’ We cannot worry about the past; we cannot worry about the future. All we can do is — right now”

Rich Eisen then joked that citing Kendrick Lamar as his inspiration might cost Jameis Winston Drake’s support, given the well-known public feud between the two artists. However, it turns out that Winston had already lost Drake as a fan a few years ago, though the QB remained tight-lipped about why.

“I think I lost Drake as a fan back in 2017… It’s a story for next time, Rich,” Jameis quipped. Notably, he was playing for the Buccaneers in 2017.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef heads to court

As reported by Globe and Mail, Kendrick and Drake escalated their beef after Drake’s company, Frozen Moments, filed a suit against Spotify and Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing them of bias and thoughtlessly hyping Lamar’s diss track, ‘Not Like Us.’ UMG has even been accused of paying iHeartRadio to play the song.

However, no monetary claims have been made, as Drake is simply trying to get information that he could use to file a lawsuit.

This infamous feud, which has gained significant attention online in the past few months, dates back to 2013. Kendrick was the one to fan the flames first. In a brief verse on Big Sean’s ‘Control,’ he took shots at Drake and other artists, claiming he would outshine them, but with colorful words. “I got love for you all, but I’m trying to murder you (expletives),” he rapped.

Drake responded to the verse through a billboard cover story and stated,

“I didn’t really have anything to say about it. It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me. That’s all it was. I know good and well that (Lamar)’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform.”

Thus began years of jabs through songs. Drake’s “Push-ups” made fun of Lamar’s height while the latter’s “Euphoria” attacked Drake’s fashion sense and called him out for using the N-slur. Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ became the most notable of the diss tracks, falsely accusing his competitor of being sexually deviant.

Let’s see what Drake comes up next because this beef isn’t dying down anytime soon.