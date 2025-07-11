“We Should Just Hire Gronk to Be the Sculptor”: Julian Edelman Jokes to Robert Kraft About Tom Brady’s Bronze Statue

No honor the Patriots or the NFL can give Tom Brady will ever truly be enough. He’s not just the most successful quarterback in league history; he’s the greatest of all time, and undoubtedly the most iconic player in Patriots franchise history. While his departure from New England didn’t unfold on the best of terms, with Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick effectively showing him the door, the organization has made a clear effort to make things right since his retirement.

Advertisement

Last year, Kraft waived the standard waiting period and inducted Brady into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame immediately. They also retired his iconic No. 12 jersey and had it framed, a gesture reserved for the truly elite. Now, they’re going a step further.

This preseason, the Patriots will unveil a statue in Brady’s honor outside Gillette Stadium. Fittingly, the statue will stand 12 feet tall, a nod to his legendary jersey number, and it will occupy a special place in a plaza outside the Patriots Hall of Fame. It’s not just a tribute to the greatest player in franchise history; it’s a declaration that Brady is the greatest in NFL history.

According to Julian Edelman, there’s only one person who should be entrusted with building such a statue: Brady’s longtime teammate and close friend, Rob Gronkowski. Jules jokingly said he’d hand Gronk a hammer and chisel and let him get to work. He thought it would make for a great memory for everyone involved.

“We keep hearing about this Tom Brady statue. I think we should just hire Gronk to be the sculptor of that statue and have him do the statue. I think that would be unbelievable. Everyone would remember that.”

While Robert Kraft, appearing as a guest on Dudes on Dudes, appreciated the suggestion, he revealed that the statue is already complete. It’s been built and is currently in storage at Foxborough, awaiting its grand unveiling on August 8, just before the Patriots’ preseason game against the Washington Commanders.

Kraft shared that the team had initially planned to present the statue during last year’s Hall of Fame induction, but time constraints, especially with Brady beginning his broadcasting career, made it impossible. The Patriots reportedly spent seven figures on the statue, and according to Kraft, it was worth every penny.

He praised the sculptor’s work, noting how the artist captured Brady’s chiseled jawline, sharp features, and unmistakable presence, something not all statues manage to achieve. “It completely resembles him, which is rare, because so many statues miss the mark.

“We had the privilege of spending seven figures to get we have the statue in storage in Foxborough. You will see it. It’s unbelievable. He is not a bad-looking guy. It’s Tommy 100 percent.”

But, as Kraft pointed out, a statue can only capture so much. It doesn’t reflect what truly made Brady special: his relentless competitiveness and his heart of gold. Kraft described the seven-time Super Bowl champion as one of the kindest, most genuine people he has ever known.

Now, the statue will stand as a permanent symbol not just of Tom Brady the player, but of Tom Brady the person. A towering tribute to a legend who changed the game forever.