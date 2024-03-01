Is Tom Brady in Better Shape After Retirement Than He Was During His NFL Combine?

Tom Brady achieved almost every goal he set his eye on during his majestic NFL career spanning 23 seasons. Isn’t it quite evident with his seven Super Bowls? Yet, there was one unfinished task that caught his attention. Even in retirement, the football GOAT sought to rewrite history by revisiting his original 40-yard dash from the NFL Combine.

During a recent workout with No Bull, the 46-year-old NFL phenomenon took on the challenge to beat his 5.28 second 40-yard dash time, 24 years later. Brady’s resurgence in the 40-yard dash was caught by two stopwatches; one of them showed 5.18 seconds, while the other revealed a quicker 5.12 seconds. He humorously tweeted on X, “24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M ”

The undeniable feat here is Tom Brady’s ability to defy conventional expectations for an athlete’s physique despite the exact timing. Even after 23 seasons of taking firm hits and one season into retirement, he displayed remarkable speed. It truly showcased the commitment he has toward staying in great shape at 46.

A month before the New England Patriots made their franchise-altering pick, Tom Brady failed to impress many at the NFL Combine. His mediocre arm strength, athleticism, and a less-than-stellar 40-time dash made the report have multiple negative pointers. Poor build, lack of physical stature and strength, and mobility issues, the list just kept on going.

However, Tom Brady proved at every step of his career that he has the strength to overcome criticism and excel on the field. Much of his physique is due to the diet that he started following as his career moved ahead.

How Did 46-year-old Tom Brady Improve His Physical Condition Compared To When He Was 22?

Tom Brady maintains a strict wellness regime to support his commitment to being in peak shape, with habits that not many can dream of having. Between 8:30 and 9:00 pm, Brady goes to bed, waking up at 5:30 am to focus on meals and exercise. Brady aims for a minimum of nine hours of sleep each night and starts his day with a protein-packed smoothie containing 36 grams of protein. He once revealed the ingredients he uses in his smoothie, like almond butter, raw walnuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, and whey protein.

Brady knows the importance of keeping the body hydrated, as he is said to consume as many as 37 cups of water each day, according to Forbes. In 2005, Brady’s body coach, Alex Guerrero, introduced him to an alkaline diet, which consists of 80% alkaline and 20% acidic. Brady also employed unique training techniques from Guerrero, which helped him maintain physical health and longevity.

TB12 mostly maintains a plant-based diet. 80% of his diet is vegetables and grains, while the remaining 20% includes organic lean protein from sources like wild-caught fish or pasture-raised chicken. The diet helps him improve gut health, reduces inflammation, and lowers the risk of certain diseases by adopting vegan principles.

He even enjoys occasional treats, such as a square of 100% cacao chocolate. However, that was for his game days. It is safe to say that Tom Brady’s impressive achievement of 286 game victories, seven Lombardies, and five Super Bowl MVP awards establishes him as not only one of the greatest football players in history but also the epitome of fitness and good health.