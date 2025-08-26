“I Love to Cook”: Taylor Swift Gushes to Kelce Brothers About Her ‘Baking Obsession’

Is there anything Taylor Swift can’t do? She’s a songwriter, singer, producer, performer, businesswoman, and philanthropist. And as if that weren’t enough, she also happens to be pretty skilled in the kitchen. Tay-Tay can rock a stadium one night and whip up a mean batch of cookies the next.

But baking is just one of her many hobbies. Despite her vibrant, larger-than-life stage presence, Tay-Tay admits she has the soul of an old granny; her pastimes include things straight out of another era, like baking, sewing, painting, and cooking. On an episode of the New Heights podcast, she revealed that she tends to cycle through different hobbies every six months.

Her latest obsession? Sourdough bread. And it turns out Travis and Jason Kelce can’t get enough of it. Taylor explained that perfecting her loaves has consumed her mind, experimenting with flavors like blueberry, lemon, cinnamon swirl, and cinnamon raisin. She is even making bread with sprinkles in it for Jason’s girls, to give to them when she hangs out with them.

“All my hobbies can be categorized as like hobbies you could have had in the 1700s. I get all granny sh*t. I like to sew, I specialize in children’s purses and baby blankets. I love to paint, I love to cook. I have a different baking obsession every six months. Right now we are very deep in the Sourdough obsession, which has taken over my life.”

As she spoke passionately about her bread-making adventures, Travis couldn’t help but gush, casually declaring that he’s “the luckiest man in the world right now.” Jason, meanwhile, couldn’t stop laughing at how seriously Swift has taken her new hobby, but admitted he, too, wouldn’t mind having a daily supply of her bread.

As someone who craves perfection, Taylor doesn’t just bake for herself; she bakes in bulk and sends her creations to friends for honest feedback. Her latest obsession with sourdough has even led her deep into blogs and forums dedicated solely to mastering the craft.

The fascination began when a family friend, Tina, brought over a loaf of homemade sourdough. Tay-Tay loved it so much she declared it “the best loaf of bread I’ve ever had in my life.” Tina not only taught her the basics but also gifted her a sourdough starter to help her begin her own baking journey.

Of course, this isn’t Swift’s first kitchen adventure. Fans already know about her love for Pop-Tarts, which she customizes with her own frosting designs, and her famously delicious chai-sugar cookies that have become somewhat legendary among her circle.

So if anyone ever wonders what Taylor Swift smells like, beyond the sweet scent of success, the answer is probably freshly baked cookies and warm sourdough bread.