“I Might Start Real Estate”: Travis Hunter Reveals Plans to Launch a Business With His First NFL Paycheck

Travis Hunter isn’t spending his first NFL paycheck on flashy luxuries—he’s thinking about the future. So, might just start with a “crib” since he spends “most of his time at home” anyway.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of the Travis Hunter Show, the CU Buffs star shared the screen with Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan. The duo, both projected as early first round picks in this year’s NFL draft, spoke about a variety of topics, ranging from game-day superstitions to what they will do with their first NFL paycheck.

When asked about the latter, McMillan revealed that his plan is simple—buy a crib in the city of his NFL team. And, without skipping a beat, Hunter agreed with the Arizona star, saying he also plans to buy a crib with his first paycheck, given that he spends most of his time at home when he’s not playing or fishing.

“Same one. I’d definitely buy a crib… because I spend most of my time at home anyway. If I’m not fishing or if I’m not playing football, I’m at home in my crib. So, I’m definitely going to spend my first check on a crib,” said the two-way star.

As far as investments were concerned, Hunter spoke like an old-school businessman as he delved into his ambition of engaging in real estate opportunities once his NFL money starts rolling in.

Considering the average annualized returns of long-term real estate investments in the U.S. is 10.3%, investing in properties aligns perfectly with Hunter’s ambitions of reaping its benefits post-retirement.

“I might do real estate with my NFL money. I’m probably going to start doing something with real estate so you know, to keep that money going so when I’m out of the league, then I can spend it… got to be a businessman,” he continued.

While McMillan seemed impressed by Hunter’s foresight and knowledge in personal finance, those who have been following the two-way star know he’s no stranger to money talks.

Hunter acts beyond his age when it comes to personal finance

Back in November last year, the Colorado star revealed with utmost clarity that his first NFL paycheck would only be used for investment. The Buffs superstar vowed to save all his NFL money while pondering over possible investment opportunities.

“I’m not buying [anything] with my NFL check. Saving all that money…I’m gonna put that money away, and hopefully invest it in the right way,” said Hunter.

The Buffs star’s forward-thinking can also be seen in his partnership with brands. For instance, during his CFB days, Hunter partnered with NerdWallet, a personal finance company that educates users in making financial decisions.

As part of the collaboration, not only did the Heisman winner spread the word about the company but also walked the talk by committing to allocate 20% of his earnings into saving accounts.

Along similar lines lies Hunter’s partnership with Greenwood, a FinTech company focused on empowering Black and Latino communities. The two-way star, after signing on as an ambassador of the company, was vocal about raising awareness and the benefits of FinTech solutions for Black businesses and institutions.

It’s strategic partnerships like these alongside Hunter’s prudent investment mindset that bring his financial literacy and forward thinking to the forefront. The Heisman winner is truly setting an example for his peers—both on and off the field.