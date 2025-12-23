NFL Pro Bowl 2026: From Zay Flowers to Patrick Ricard, Ranking the Most Surprising Inclusions and Exclusions

The NFL has announced this year’s Pro Bowl rosters, featuring some interesting inclusions and exclusions. Most notably, two Baltimore Ravens, Zay Flowers and Patrick Ricard, which not many expected. There were also some controversial decisions.

For starters, how did the New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver Chris Olave not receive a selection? Sure, the NFC receiving room is crowded with Puka Nacua, George Pickens, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba. But we would have liked to see more consideration for Olave. He crossed 1,000 receiving yards this past week and is having a phenomenal bounce-back year.

Olave and some other players’ exclusions, which many felt were undeserved, are what led to Flowers and Ricard catching flak online. Flowers is the more understandable choice, as he has 1,000 yards on the season, which ranks third in the AFC. Ricard, however, has only one carry all season, gaining three yards.

Plenty of other fullbacks in the AFC could have been selected who get more touches, such as Alec Ingold of the Miami Dolphins or Adam Prentice of the Denver Broncos. Ricard’s selection feels like an oversight and suggests that prior resumes sometimes carry weight in Pro Bowl voting. This is his sixth Pro Bowl appearance.

Another player snubbed from a Pro Bowl selection was Chicago Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright. He recorded five interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two recoveries on the year. Even Micah Parsons of the rival Green Bay Packers questioned Wright’s exclusion online:

Nashone wright getting snubbed for first team pro bowl selection is crazy!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 23, 2025

Aside from Flowers, Ricard, and Wright, it’s hard to find more questionable selections. Most of the issues with the process stem from who didn’t make the roster. Some fans also questioned the exclusions of Marlon Humphrey, Cam Heyward, Jordan Love, and Byron Murphy.

marlon humphrey getting snubbed too is a crime — m$ “the voice” (@Marlo2Clutch) December 23, 2025

At the end of the day, the Pro Bowl roster reveal tends to stir up controversy every year. This also happens in other sports. Sometimes, when you’re selecting from the best of the best, some great players are going to be overlooked. It’s not a slight on them, and they could still be added to the roster pending injury, willingness to play, or playoff circumstances.

Still, Ricard making the roster is questionable to say the least. But why did Flowers draw criticism? He has only two touchdowns on the 2025 season, leading some fans to feel others with more impressive production should have made the roster instead.