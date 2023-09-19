Renowned Football Analyst is Pessimistic About Deion Sanders Letting Son Shedeur Sign With the Minnesota Vikings

Shedeur Sanders has become a nationwide sensation in college football after playing just three games with Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffs. His skills are lauded by everyone and he is seen by many as an easy top first-round pick in the 2024 and 2005 NFL Draft. However, as per a sports analyst from Pioneer Press, Coach Prime would not want his son to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Pioneer Press’ sports columnist Charley Walters recently detailed how the Vikings appear to be a far-fetched idea for Shedeur Sanders. Walters is a former Major League Baseball pitcher who played for the Minnesota Twins in 1969. For someone who understands the landscape of sports in Minnesota, Walters is under the impression that Deion Sanders might cross the Vikings off the list of potential Shedeur suitors.

Renowned Analyst Feels Pessimistic About Deion Sanders Letting Shedeur Choose the Vikings

Walters in his column discusses how the Vikings who are seeing a rough start to the season are in a state of “resignation.” And suggests that they are in such a stage that the franchise would have to consider a rebuild based on owners Zygi and Mark Wilf’s appetite to tolerate multiple non-competitive years.

He further states that Kirk Cousins doesn’t seem to be a good fit for the team and since he is approaching free agency next year, this could be his last season in the franchise. Exploring better QB options, Walters says that Caleb Williams and Drake Maye remain the top two QB choices for the Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Referring to Shedeur Sanders, who he believes is a top-12 pick, Walters explains, “The guess, though, is that the Vikings wouldn’t have the appetite for the circus atmosphere Shedeur’s father might bring along. And besides, Deion is close to Mike Zimmer, the fired Vikings coach, and that probably wouldn’t be a fit.” This was an interesting take by the Minnesota-based columnist.

Shedeur Sanders Is a Hot Demand In the NFL Draft

That said, the football world is going head over heels for Shedeur Sanders. The 21-year-old’s skillfulness and ability to flourish in moments of extreme pressure are gaining him a spotlight he had never seen before. And given that Coach Prime perfectly understands the business of the NFL, he would suggest only the perfect option for Shedeur.

The three-star QB is at the pinnacle or rather approaching the summit of his college career as he goes 3-0 into the season. He is projected by a few NFL insiders to be an easy first-round quarterback in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Draft. However, it’s yet to be seen how he makes his way into the NFL.