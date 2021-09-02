“Peyton Manning faked me out and shuffled into the end zone”: When HOF QB fooled DeMarcus Ware, scoring his famous rushing touchdown

Peyton Manning is one of the most intelligent and skillful players to ever grace an NFL Field. And even All-Pro DeMarcus Ware couldn’t outwit the HOF QB.

Peyton Manning had one of the most prolific careers in NFL history. His accumulated list of accolades is lengthy, but includes items like 5x MVP, 7x first team All-Pro, and 14x Pro-Bowler. And perhaps his best quality was his deatil oriented ability to change plays after lining up and calling an audible.

DeMarcus Ware is a definite future Hall of Famer. He’s a 9-time Pro Bowler, a 4-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl Champ, a member of the HOF All-2000’s team, and will likely go down as one of the greatest LBs of his generation.

Back in 2006, Ware even outsmarted the then 2 time MVP, after he faked Peyton Manning and destroyed him from his blindside. But Manning got Ware back in the most epic way possible.

Peyton Manning faked Demarcus Ware and shuffled into the end zone

In an interview with the Players Tribune, DeMarcus Ware had an interesting story about Peyton Manning.