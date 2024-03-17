Just a Year After Securing Mammoth $18.8 Million Rookie Deal, Justin Fields Had Joined Hands With Lowe’s to Aid Atlanta’s Homeless Community

Quarterback Justin Fields isn’t just a star on the field, but he is also known for his off-field kindness. His down-to-earth nature and dedication to helping others truly set him apart. One memorable moment was when he teamed up with an organization to support homeless individuals, just a few months after entering the league.

The former Bears QB has spent three seasons in the NFL, and he is gearing up to play his fourth with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields made his NFL debut after the Chicago Bears drafted him as the 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Following the draft, he signed a 4-year, $18.8 million contract with them.

However, in his rookie year itself, Fields willingly collaborated with “Lowe’s Home Team” to aid the homeless. Together, they supported the Crossroads Ministries Shelter in Atlanta by providing upgrades to their exsisting facilities. According to Lowe’s official website, Fields, who grew up in Atlanta helped renovate the Clyde’s Kitchen which now serves fresh warm food to around 200 men, women, and children daily.

Besides that, he also helped in to renovating four offices for case management and support services, along with a classroom for training and orientation. In a video posted by Lowe’s Home Improvement in 2021, Fields credited the Atlanta city for shaping who he is today. He also expressed excitement about partnering with Lowe’s, which has provided resources to support his efforts in giving back to Atlanta.

“Today we’re going to be helping out Crossroads community ministries and clubs kitchen, my whole family they’ve always given back they’ve always helped people out. So that influenced me to do the same thing.”

Justin Fields joined forces with Lowe’s as a member of the Lowe’s Home Team for a special project under the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative. The initiative marked Lowe’s 100th anniversary in 2021, and they aimed to complete 100 projects across 36 states in the U.S. focusing of rebuilding and renovating housings and community centers while also encouraging green spaces.

Justin Fields Inspiring the Next Generation on and off the Field

Apart from his community work and helping the needy, Justin Fields is also passionate about mentoring the next generation in football. Since his college years, he has organised youth football programs, where his focus remains on making each participating kid feel valued and inspired.

Last year, he organized a four-hour camp at Deerfield High School, and nearly 500 kids attended the camp. At the event, Fields personally led a station where groups of kids competed to catch passes from him, aiming to score touchdowns. He also made sure to take pictures with each group before they began the drill.

Justin was so amazing with the kids at the camp, that the CEO of FlexWork, the company that organized the event, mentioned they had to drag the kids away from Justin. Despite the busy camp, Justin made sure to personally attend each child present at the camp. He was also spotted giving out high-fives and hugs to the kids.

Justin had also organized a youth camp in his final years at Ohio State. His efforts in hosting such events have already brought young football fans closer to the game, inspiring many along the way. Now, as he begins a new chapter with the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s a good chance he will plan another youth football camp, this time in Pittsburgh.