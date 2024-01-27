In a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Justin Timberlake, fresh from announcing his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour, took a trip down memory lane, revisiting a rather adventurous golf game. The game, which featured stars from the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, offered more than just swings and putts; it brought a mix of humor, adrenaline, and some unexpected physical comedy.

Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake’s golf partner during the 8AM Invitational in Las Vegas, described a pivotal moment where he had to skillfully get his ball out of a sand trap. With Timberlake coaching, Fallon executed a successful chip shot, leading to an exuberant celebration with everyone present, even their opponents, Kelce and Mahomes. However, it didn’t turn out the way Timberlake had expected.

Describing the scene, Timberlake recalled how Kelce, in a moment of excitement, came in for a celebratory shoulder bump. At first, the ‘SexyBack’ singer overlooked the fact that Travis is heavier than him, and his ‘life flashed before his eyes’ when they met each other on air. The Necessary Roughness was featured on the Fallon Show, capturing the moment Timberlake fell and rolled on the ground after the shoulder bump. The Grammy-winning singer also confessed that he was left with a stiff neck for a week.

The actor and singer, with a handicap of 4.3, has been known to sweat it out on the green from time to time. Whether it’s his golfing prowess or his catchy songs, Timberlake has made quite an impression on Travis Kelce, who recently picked Timberlake over his girlfriend.

Justin Timberlake Reflects on Travis Kelce’s Compliment

Amidst the laughter and golf anecdotes, Timberlake also reacted to the moment when Tavis revealed the ‘most famous person’ on his contact list. The Chiefs TE seemingly chose the 10-time Grammy winner over his even more famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Fallon also asked Timberlake if he keeps in touch with the NFL star, who is mere days away from fighting it out with the Baltimore Ravens. The songster expressed, “We text. I don’t bother him; he’s busy right now.”

In wrapping up, this golf game was no ordinary round. It turned into an unforgettable mix of sports, laughter, and surprises, especially with stars like Kelce and Mahomes adding their unique flair. This day on the green showed us that sometimes it’s more about the fun and camaraderie than the score. What a memorable way to blend sports and entertainment!