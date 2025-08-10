‘I Shipped My Wife to Cabo’: George Kittle Gives Tips for a Happy Marriage Life

Jan 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle at a game between Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Marriage is one wild, wonderful chapter of life … and most of us get to experience it. But the tricky part is that not everyone’s naturally great at it. And that’s okay, too. When you’re not crushing it at something, you learn from people who are. Take George Kittle, for example. The guy’s been married for six years, with over a decade of history with his wife, so he’s clearly doing something right.

Advertisement

George and his now-wife, Claire, met back in 2012 during their freshman year at the University of Iowa. After eight months in the friend zone, they finally started dating, and the rest, as they say, is history. They tied the knot in 2019, surprising fans with how unexpectedly it all happened. The couple admitted they were surprised too.

Now, six years into marriage as Mr. and Mrs., they’re stronger than ever. Kittle says it’s all about the little things, like trimming your beard when your wife asks or making sure she gets to enjoy herself while you’re off having your own fun. In short, happy wife, happy life.

“I do switch [my beard style] sometimes,” George told Richard Sherman on his podcast when the former corner asked about the tight end’s current facial hair, all thick and grizzly. Then came the reveal.

“I haven’t trimmed it in a while… I do switch it up sometimes, it’s, honestly, I only trim it when my wife tells me to trim I need to trim it. So, whatever she wants, but she’s in Cabo right now.”

With George tied up at training camp, over 2,000 miles from Nashville, Tennessee, where he and Claire spend their offseasons, the 49ers star decided to treat his wife to a getaway in “the Mexican paradise” of Cabo San Lucas.

“You [Sherman] are the one who told me that when you’re in training camp, your wife’s in training camp. I went the opposite route and I shipped her to Cabo. I said, ‘Please go enjoy the ocean and the sun.’ … Cause it’s not like we’re gonna hang out at all. I’m going to be at the hotel hanging out with the boys.”

Sherman, whose advice Kittle didn’t take, was still impressed. “Ladies and gentlemen, you wanna see how to be married for the next fifty years, 100 years successful marriage, do what this young man is doing,” he declared.

Sherman and Kittle spent three seasons together in the Bay Area before Sherman hit free agency and made the move to Tampa Bay. The former cornerback tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Ashley Moss, in 2018, a year before Kittle’s wedding. The two reportedly met in 2013, and if you’re looking for marriage advice, these guys are definitely worth listening to.

And as Kittle says, “Keep your wife happy… If she’s in a great mood, I can’t not be in a good mood.” … Sherman agrees. “Every once in a while, do great things [buy her flowers], do nice things. Out of nowhere, for nothing,” he says.