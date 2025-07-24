Jayden Daniels’ Mom Regina Starts Her Own Sports Agency Representing Players Like Nico Iamaleava

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mother Regina Jackson arrive on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jayden Daniels is a truly special player. For starters, not many quarterbacks in the history of the league have won the Heisman Trophy and gone on to have a rookie season like the Commanders star did. Secondly, Daniels has something that only a few possess: a powerhouse business strategist in his corner from day one. We’re, of course, talking about his own mother, Regina Jackson.

Advertisement

Jackson has guided her son through high school, the NIL era, LSU stardom, and into a $37.75 million rookie deal with the Washington Commanders. That’s impressive. Although now … she’s done plotting moves exclusively for her son.

Backed by years of hands-on experience, a real-life success story in Daniels, and armed with appropriate NFL agent certifications, she has decided to launch her own agency: Athletes in Control (AiC).

And fittingly, the face of this brand is none other than Jayden Daniels, who now serves as AiC’s official brand ambassador. More than just a marketable figure, the title suits the QB well. It aligns with AiC’s goal, which is to “take full control of [the athletes’] futures, with insight, access, and structure.”

That said, Jackson’s approach is anything but typical. In a recent video shared to AiC’s Instagram, she broke down the philosophy behind her method. “It looks a little different than what people are used to,” she said. “I’m also his business manager… dealing with creative teams, because again, it’s how I want Jayden to be positioned in the world.”

Due to this obsession with apt positioning, she made it clear that her decision-making for Daniels will never be about a quick bag or a logo patch.

“I don’t want him to be positioned just to go grab a brand deal for the money,” she said. “I want him to be positioned in the world… for the longevity.” And that same level of care is now being offered to other athletes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athletes in Control (@aic.sports)

Daniels and his mother alone could inspire confidence in potential clients, but the rest of the AiC team brings just as much pedigree to the table.

Former NFL head coach and Super Bowl champion Antonio Pierce serves as Chief Strategy Advisor. Their CEO, Rudy Caamano, brings both business leadership and D1 athlete experience, while President Joe Barnes adds entrepreneurial clout and legacy mentorship.

Considering all this, it’s no surprise that they have an exciting clientele of rising stars from college football and high school.

Nico Iamaleava (UCLA QB)

Madden Iamaleava (UCLA QB)

Eric Gentry (USC LB)

Oscar Rios (Downey HS QB)

Caleb Tafua (Bishop Montgomery TE)

Joshua Holland (St. John Bosco DB)

Tank Carrington (Crean Lutheran DL)

With more than $2 billion in business transactions advised and over 25 years of combined college and NFL experience in its leadership, it’s clear that AiC isn’t trying to play catch-up in the sports agency space.

Just like their ambassador Jayden Daniels, Jackson’s startup has all the pedigree to redefine the game and live up to their name immediately, putting the athlete at the centre of every deal, every decision, every dollar.