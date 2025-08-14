‘I Spoke To Him Like The Way I Do To My Kids’: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Recalls A Recent Incident Which Made The QB Feel Disrespected

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite her polarizing nature, most fans like Kelly Stafford for her honest and unfiltered opinions. Be it about her kids or her equation with her husband and NFL star, Matthew. Fans love it when she pulls the curtain back on her life and gives the candid details on what’s going on.

Yet, this unfiltered nature of hers sometimes gets the best of her. For example, Stafford has four daughters, and she likes to set a good example for them. But she can sometimes get caught saying swear words unintentionally in front of them. At this point, her daughters know not to copy the behavior. However, she was also caught once doing it in front of a friend’s kids.

“I could be a lot better in front of them and in front of other children but like I said f**k four times in front of these kids… And I was like ‘Oh My God! I’m so sorry’ because these are like four-year-olds,” Stafford once shared on her show The Morning After.

Kelly later regretted abusing the F word in front of the young children. Not only that, but she tried to counteract the behavior by installing a swear jar in her household. Now, every time she curses, she has to drop a dollar in the jar.

Stafford’s unfiltered nature can sometimes carry over into her relationship with Matthew as well. She recently revealed that being heard and accepted is a big thing for the LA Rams QB.

“My husband wants to feel respected, and I want to do that for him. Obviously, I love him so much,” Kelly said on a separate episode of The Morning After.

Later on in the podcast, Stafford said that her husband once felt disrespected by the way she was talking to him. This led to a fight between the two.

“We got in a little fight because I was on the girls, on the girls, on the girls. And then I kind of spoke to him the way I was speaking to them, and he was kind of like,” Kelly then made a cringe face. “I’d done it a few times. I didn’t realize I was doing it.”

Rather than bringing the issue up to his wife then and there in front of their kids, Matthew noted his grievance and brought it up at a later date. Although she mentioned that it may have been a bit longer than he should’ve waited. The issue supposedly festered for a while.

But when Stafford made his grievance over the issue apparent to his wife, they resolved things amicably.

“It was very much like, ‘Hey, I just need you to talk to me in like a better manner. Like in a way that you love me.’”

It’s a great example of how loving relationships require work at times when problems fester. Even the most perfect-looking couples from the outside are usually trying to compromise on issues that are never revealed to the public. It’s sometimes hard and requires bravery to address those issues, as one partner doesn’t want the other to run away or coil up.

In the end, though, the Staffords worked through their brief fight and came out the other end stronger because of it. Communication is so key in relationships. Usually, when communication stops between a couple, that’s when the relationship begins to die. But Kelly and Matthew seem like a power couple who are willing to hear each other out and offer a helping hand when the time calls for it.