“She’s Getting Bombarded”: Drake Maye Raves About Ann Michael Maye Factor Before Super Bowl

As Drake Maye prepares for the biggest game of his life, one of the most unexpected storylines of his Super Bowl run has nothing to do with football. It has everything to do with his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Over the past year, Ann Michael has quietly become a fan favorite, known for her warm personality, baking content, and behind-the-scenes support of her husband. What started as casual social media posts and lighthearted moments has now grown into something much bigger, a spotlight she never asked for, but has embraced with grace.

Speaking ahead of Super Bowl LX, Maye admitted he’s been amazed by how quickly fans have connected with her.

“I’m more surprised at how much people have embraced my wife,” Maye said. “It’s been so cool to see her story and what it’s been like for her.” These days, the quarterback finds himself playing second fiddle in public.

“She’s the one out at restaurants having to take pictures,” Maye joked. “And I’m the one laughing in the back.”

Ann Michael’s rise in popularity has been gradual but genuine. Long before Maye became a Super Bowl quarterback, she was already earning fans through her baking videos, family moments, and down-to-earth presence online. Supporters were drawn to her authenticity, a refreshing contrast to the polished image often associated with pro athletes’ partners. Now, that connection has reached another level.

“At games, walking around the stadium, it’s awesome for her,” Maye said. “She’s getting bombarded.” Rather than feeling overwhelmed, he sees it as something meaningful. “That’s really special for the fan base,” he added, “and for us to share the same journey and be in the spotlight together.”

For Maye, having his wife alongside him through this rapid rise has made the experience more grounding than stressful. While Ann Michael has been winning over fans, Maye remains focused on the task at hand: facing a fast, disciplined Seattle defense in the Super Bowl.

“They’re fast. They play as a team,” he said. “You can tell they’re well coached. They do things the right way.” He made it clear that Seattle has earned its reputation. “They’ve earned the respect of the league,” Maye said. “It’s a tough challenge, but I know our locker room has responded all year.”

That confidence reflects the maturity Maye has shown throughout the postseason. Despite the pressure, he has rarely looked rattled, relying on preparation and trust in his teammates. When asked about his approach to such a massive game, Maye emphasized simplicity over spectacle.

“Keep it simple,” he said. “Sometimes it’s just about not turning the ball over.” He credited head coach Josh McDaniels for helping him stay grounded. “Coach is so good about understanding how the game’s going,” Maye explained. “The weather, the flow, everything.”

Some nights call for explosive numbers. Others demand patience.

“Sometimes you throw for 350,” Maye said. “Sometimes you just protect the ball. And you end up going to the Super Bowl.” Stats, he insists, are secondary. “We’re not worried about that,” he concluded. “We’re worried about winning.”