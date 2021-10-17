NFL

“I still own you!”: Aaron Rodgers humiliates Bears fans after dominating ‘rivalry’ vs. Chicago, outdueling Justin Fields

Aaron Rodgers
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Didn't ask Ben Simmons why he came back, this isn't 7th/8th grade": Tobias Harris plays down Sixers' locker room tension ahead of 2021-22 NBA season start
Next Article
League of Legends World Championship 2021 ( LOL Worlds ) prize-pool distribution: An overview of how much money the LOL Worlds winner and runner ups receive
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers
“I still own you!”: Aaron Rodgers humiliates Bears fans after dominating ‘rivalry’ vs. Chicago, outdueling Justin Fields

Aaron Rodgers and the Bears have had quite a lot of history between them, in…