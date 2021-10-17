“I still own you!”: Aaron Rodgers humiliates Bears fans after dominating ‘rivalry’ vs. Chicago, outdueling Justin Fields

Aaron Rodgers and the Bears have had quite a lot of history between them, in that Rodgers is very used to beating up on Chicago.

The Bears-Packers ‘rivalry’ was renewed this Sunday, and surprise surprise, the Packers won once again. Rookie Justin Fields got his first taste of the hatred the two teams have, making his first start against Green Bay.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to reverse the fortunes of previous quarterbacks as the Bears lost 24-14. The Bears offense never got it going and that was enough for the Packers to stave them off.

Aaron Rodgers has a strong message for Bears fan after emphatic victory

Beating the Bears probably doesn’t mean anything to Rodgers anymore considering how often he’s done it in his career, but today, the long time Packers QB looked very fired up and emotive.

He made a brilliant scramble for a touchdown, and after that you could tell that there was a little something extra in his heart when he celebrated.

Rodgers hits another gear to sneak in the TD 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lOucOE8QJH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 17, 2021

After that, he had a strong and quite humiliating message for Rodgers:

“I STILL OWN YOU” Say it with me… Leggggggggggeeeennnnnnddddd 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aDj7Gae1YK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2021

Rodgers definitely does have a strong claim to that sentiment. He didn’t have his greatest performance ever today, but he did enough to get the job done finishing 17/23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

