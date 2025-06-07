“Swifties Hacked Us”: Bussin’ With the Boys Crew Revisit How Travis Kelce’s Interview Was Leaked By Taylor Swift’s Fans

Taylor Swift arguably has the most passionate and enthusiastic fan base in the world. Her fans, known as “Swifties,” are deeply invested in every aspect of her life, both on and off the stage. So when Taylor began dating Travis Kelce over a year and a half ago, they made it their mission to follow every twist and turn of their relationship. And in that relentless pursuit, someone almost paid the price—the Bussin’ With The Boys crew.

On a recent episode of the show’s Back of the Bus podcast, crew member Mitch shared a wild story about how Swifties allegedly hacked into their system and leaked unreleased footage from their interview with Travis Kelce. So, how did it all go down?

Mitch had already uploaded the Kelce interview to YouTube as an unlisted video while the team recorded a separate episode. The video wasn’t publicly searchable, but anyone with the direct link could view it. Suddenly, another crew member interrupted the session to tell Mitch that clips from the Kelce interview were surfacing on X (formerly Twitter).

Panic set in. Mitch, who was still new to the editing and publishing responsibilities, knew he hadn’t posted the video anywhere. His heart dropped. With the episode’s release still in the works and meant to be a major moment for the show, the leak was a nightmare scenario. By the time Mitch checked, the clips had already gone viral—too many views to simply take them down quietly.

“He was so big that we kind of got hacked. We weren’t recording with Travis at the time. Clips started hitting Twitter, 10-minute clips. You look at me, and you were like, Did you post the episode? I’m like no. Then you showed me podcast on Twitter. Jack shows me these videos on Twitter, and I’m like What did I do wrong? I had to go tell Will and Taylor. I don’t know what happened, but somehow the episode was leaked, per se. I don’t know how somebody got the URL. Swifties hacked us.”

The Bussin crew had a lot of praise for Travis and Jason’s New Heights podcast and their crew. They love how Kelce is down-to-earth despite all the fame and takes time to appreciate people like them who work behind the scenes. The crew also showed love to their counterparts at New Heights, especially their social media producer, Jets Jake, or Jake Chatzky.

Whether it was a slip-up or a savvy hack, one thing’s for sure: you don’t mess with Swifties when it comes to their queen.