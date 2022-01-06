“Tom Brady, how you even work with people like this!”: Antonio Brown calls out Alex Guerrero for charging him $100k without doing any work and foolishly posts his own bank details online

Somehow, the Antonio Brown saga keeps getting worse and worse. Today, the former Bucs WR chose to publicly call out the one person who has always had his back — Tom Brady.

The past few years have not been easy for Antonio Brown. After his meteoric and embarrassing descent from the very top of professional football, it looked as though his career could be finally revived in Tampa Bay, thanks in large part to Tom Brady.

He played a relatively diminished, yet important, role in their Super Bowl win and with all the injuries this season, it looked like it was his time to step up. You probably know what happened next.

After he stormed off the field against the Jets last week, things turned even uglier. He claims that Bruce Arians cut him because of an injury which Arians said he was not actually aware of.

AB started his Wednesday off by posting screenshots of text messages between Arians and himself where the Bucs head coach seemingly acknowledges the ankle injury. Fans obviously began to question the authenticity of the screenshots, but if they’re legit, Brown might actually win over a chunk of the public opinion.

Health over Wealth # Barbarian pic.twitter.com/5pxjpZ6491 — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022

That being said, he’s still acting unnecessarily erratic. Shocker.

Antonio Brown calls out Tom Brady and his trainer, Alex Guerrero, and exposes his bank details online

Now, AB picking a bone with Bruce Arians could actually be justified. The two never had the best relationship anyways and if he feels that he was wronged, it’s a battle worth fighting.

However, the one person in the Football World who Brown should have remained friendly with is Tom Brady. His former QB has been very vocal in support of him since their short stint together in New England and was likely a big part of the reason AB even got so many chances.

Moreover, after the incident at the Jets game, Brady publicly wished Antonio Brown well. Brown has chosen to disregard this. As a part of his social media outburst today, he posted screenshots of his texts with Alex Guerrero, who is Brady’s personal trainer, close friend, and co-founder of TB12.

The texts are supplemental to AB’s claim that Guerrero charged him $100k for his services but never delivered. After posting the screenshots to his Instagram story, he wrote out a short message which also mentioned Brady himself.

“@TomBrady guy @ag_tb12 charging me 100k never doing the work on me! how u even work wit people like this!”, Brown wrote. “This what I was dealing wit.”

Antonio Brown just tweeted out BANK ACCOUNT info… pic.twitter.com/H2Ip836q3U — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 6, 2022

AB clarifies that his beef is with the team, not his teammates

While it did look like a weird choice to involve Brady and one of his closest friends in this drama, Brown was quick to clarify that he has no issue with them.

Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit. They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates. — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022

