Cowboys’ Larry Allen’s Death: Cause of the Footballer’s Untimely Demise Still Unknown

Aug 4, 2013; Canton, OH, USA; Larry Allen (left) is greeted by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) before the 2013 Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys legend Larry Allen, at the age of 52, suddenly passed away while vacationing in Mexico, leaving fans in a state of disbelief. Fans, whether Cowboys faithful or well-known sports entities, have flooded social media with their heartfelt messages. However, there are also a few who are wondering what exactly happened to Allen at such a young age.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the cause of Allen’s death remains unknown. His demise was sudden, and the Mexican police have not yet released any statements about the incident.

Earlier, the Dallas Cowboys team released an emotional message on social media, offering a personal tribute to Allen. They also recalled his contributions as a family man. Allen leaves behind his wife, Janelle, whom he often referred to as his ‘heart and soul,’ along with two daughters, Jayla and Loriana, and a son, Larry III.

The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer, Super Bowl Champion and Cowboys legend, Larry Allen. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/PnOl5O829J — NFL (@NFL) June 3, 2024

A loving father, the Cowboys star, used to celebrate the achievements of his children with his emotional messages on social media, just as his fans his fans celebrated his playing days.

Revisiting Larry Allen’s Legacy With the Cowboys

Larry Allen became a household name for Cowboys fans in the 1990s. He was drafted to the team in 1994, right after the Cowboys won their back-to-back Super Bowls, but faced quite the challenge due to changes in the coaching lounge.

Although Allen’s debut season concluded in the Conference Championship title game, the star guard — who played every offensive line position except center — was part of the 1995 Super Bowl-winning roster.

His contribution to football was nothing short of remarkable, and during his 14-year illustrious tenure, Allen earned 11 Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro nods. The Cowboys later inducted him into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2011.

“Larry, known for his great athleticism and incredible strength, was one of the most respected, accomplished offensive linemen to ever play in the NFL,” the Cowboys’ released statement read.

Notably, Dak Prescott, Deion Sanders, and many others have shared emotional statements, remembering Allen as both a person and a player. He will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest offensive linemen.