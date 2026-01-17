“It’s Bogus”: Rams RB Blake Corum Says Chicago Weather Can’t Impact LA Offense in Divisional Round

The forecast for Sunday’s divisional round game in Chicago calls for temperatures near single digits, wind chills below zero, and the possibility of snow at Soldier Field. Outside observers have wondered whether those conditions could slow the Los Angeles Rams’ high-powered offense against a Bears defense known for forcing turnovers.

Rams running back Blake Corum is not buying that narrative.

“Yeah, it’s bogus. It’s bogus,” Corum said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show when asked about the idea that the cold could disrupt the Rams’ attack. “I do believe the Bears team in general, I think they’re a phenomenal team, but in terms of the weather impacting this game, it’s bogus.”

Chicago is expected to be one of the coldest playoff environments in recent years. ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather meteorologist Tracy Butler reported that temperatures could drop as low as 2 degrees Fahrenheit, along with brutal wind chills. City officials have announced warming centers around Soldier Field, including locations near Section 146, the southwest tunnel by the Dr. Pepper Patio, and the colonnades near Gate 31.

Corum said the Rams are not intimidated by the elements and pointed out that many players on the roster have experience in similar climates.

“They had to play in it just like us,” Corum said. “A lot of the guys are from the Midwest, East Coast, where it gets cold. We’re just going to go play our style of ball, man. We’re not worried about how cold it may be, negative one, whatever the weather’s going to be is going to be.”

Los Angeles enters the matchup with confidence in an offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Puka Nacua, both of whom have played in cold-weather stadiums before. Corum echoed that confidence.

“No worries over here,” he said. “We just know we’re going to go in there, have fun, play our style of ball, and let everything else take care of itself.”

Frigid postseason games are nothing new to the league. The 1967 NFL Championship, known as the Ice Bowl, remains the coldest on record at minus 13 degrees in Green Bay. The 1982 Freezer Bowl in Cincinnati reached a wind chill of minus 59, while more recent games in Kansas City and Minneapolis have also been played well below zero.

Chicago has long been associated with harsh winter football, but Corum believes the conditions will be equal for both sides.

The Bears’ defense has thrived this season on takeaways, and analysts have suggested that slick footballs and frozen turf could favor the home team. Kickoff on Sunday will reveal whether the Rams’ confidence holds up in the deep freeze.