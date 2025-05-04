Watch Enthusiast Tom Brady Flexes $46,533 Rolex During F1 Party With Patrick Mahomes at Carbone Beach

Aug 24, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady attends the match between the FC Cincinnati and the Inter Miami at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

F1’s Miami Race Week saw the stars come out this past weekend as several sporting icons from various disciplines gathered together to participate in the Carbone Beach experience presented by American Express. In typical fashion, however, it was the pair of gridiron legends in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes who managed to steal the show.

Speaking of fashion, watch enthusiasts spent the better part of the three-day event gushing over the former New England Patriots’ timepiece. As Brady and Mahomes chatted with the likes of Jamie Foxx and Stassi Schroeder, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer was seen sporting a subtle yet classic Rolex Day-Date 40.

While there was certainly no shortage of designer watches at the club that Friday night, Brady’s accessory of choice currently goes for $46,533 on retail, making it one of the more expensive pieces of the evening. Considering the retired signal caller has garnered a reputation in recent years for his extensive watch collection, the rose-gold Rolex is likely more of a “casual” piece for him.

Patrick Mahomes & Tom Brady together last night at Carbone Beach night with a Jelly Roll performance. 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/5QekLEiBiu — Lexi (@lexiosborne) May 3, 2025

In December of 2024, Brady brought a trove of jewelry with him to a Sotheby’s auction. The collection, which was aptly titled as “The GOAT Collection: Watches and Treasures from Tom Brady,” ultimately netted $9 million in funds.

The various pieces from his personal watch collection fetched a total of $4 million on its own, highlighting the sheer value of both the watches themselves and Brady’s name. However, those high price tags aren’t always enough to win over the masses.

During his first Super Bowl broadcast, the Fox Sports analyst was seen rocking a Jacob & Co. Caviar Tourbillon, which is estimated to be at more than $600,000 in value. Unfortunately for Brady, the watch managed to draw more criticisms than compliments.

When it came time for his renowned Netflix Roast special, the gridiron great made sure that his fashion choices wouldn’t get him into any extra trouble. Brady showed up wearing a custom-made Audemars Piguet Royal Oak in honor of the event.

According to Brady, the one-of-a-kind timepiece came about after he received a call from François-Henry Bennahmias, advising him to contact one of his designers. Having found Brady’s love and appreciation for watches to be genuine, the luxury brand CEO saw it fit to make sure that the king of football had a piece that was to his own personal liking.

“My friend [François-Henry Bennahmias] texted me out of the blue and said, ‘I want to create something for you… Why don’t you work with my friend and designer at Audemars Piguet, Michael Friedman, and figure out what you want to come up with?”

Suffice to say, it pays to have friends in high places. Brady’s fashion statements have proven to be one of his many keys to maintaining relevance in his post-football life.

Considering that headlines such as these are being created every single time that he steps outside, fans likely won’t have to wait very long before discovering the next addition of his high-end collection.