“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver”: Joe Burrow reveals that he was not interested in playing quarterback growing up

Joe Burrow has proven that he belongs amongst the AFC’s elite QBs after a remarkable Super Bowl Run. But the star QB was not always interested in throwing the football.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

Joe Burrow wanted to be a running back while growing up

Joe Burrow may just become the first No.1 overall pick to win the Super Bowl in their first 2 seasons. But quarterback was not always something that Burrow fancied.

“I wanted to be a running back or a receiver, I don’t know why,” Burrow said. “I guess I thought in Pee Wee football we weren’t gonna throw the ball very much, so I wanted to have the ball in my hand. Obviously, I’m glad it worked out the way that it did. This is my career, I don’t know if I’d be an NFL wide receiver, that’s probably a pipe dream, but I can play quarterback pretty well.”

“There are great players at every position in the NFL,” he added. “But I think only a few really affect the game in a drastic way. I think quarterback is the one position on the field that can really affect the game on every single play, and I like having the ball in my hands every play and being able to win or lose with me.”

Joe Burrow ended the regular season as the AFC North champ, 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. And then proved his calm and cool persona after leading the Bengals to their 3rd ever Super Bowl.

Safe to say, he picked the right position.