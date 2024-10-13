Travis Hunter Shoulder Injury: Should He Give Up His Two-Way Game Amid Workload Concerns?

Travis Hunter’s Heisman campaign has been halted, arguably due to his workload catching up to him. Not only did the Colorado Buffaloes come out of their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats with a tough loss, but they also lost their dual-threat star to an injury.

According to ON3, Travis exited the game in the second quarter due to nagging shoulder pain and did not return. He had previously walked off the field but later attempted to come back.

So, why did Travis suffer an injury? For one thing, he is carrying an enormous workload. Playing both defense and offense, Travis has been averaging 124 snaps per game (620 total). Even before exiting the game against the Wildcats, he had already played a combined 44 snaps.

In 300 offensive snaps this season, the star wide receiver has contributed 561 receiving yards on 46 receptions, averaging 112.2 yards per game, and adding 6 touchdowns. This marks an improvement from last season when he had a total of 721 yards on 57 receptions and five touchdowns.

On the defensive front, having played 320 snaps, the star cornerback has delivered 16 tackles and two interceptions. He has also deflected 3 passes and caused one forced fumble.

That said, Travis’s body finally signaled this week that all this wear and tear was detrimental to his health and that something needed to change.

Playing 124 snaps per game is arguably unsustainable in the long run, especially if he wants a lengthy career in the NFL. Therefore, he needs to consider reducing his workload by prioritizing one position. Even Cam Newton shares a similar sentiment.

Newton has a solution for Travis

Travis has already established himself as a generational athlete, making a name for himself as a dual-threat star, playing both as a wide receiver and a cornerback. However, once he enters the NFL, he will realize that pro football is a different ball game—more challenging and competitive.

Therefore, Cam Newton believes the Buffaloes star should prioritize one position and reduce his snaps if he wants to succeed long-term.

Speaking on his 4th & 1 podcast, the former NFL MVP acknowledged that the Buffs star can play both offense and defense in the NFL, but at the same time expressed doubts about whether Travis could handle doing both simultaneously.

“Yes, I do think he can play both. Now, do I think the volume of plays, can he play 72 plays on defense and another 57 plays on offense in the NFL? No. I think a guy with Travis’ skillset, I think he focuses on defense. He can play 72 plays on defense, and he probably may have a package of 20 plays at most on offense.”

Cam further pointed out that as a wideout, Travis would have to go up against the likes of Jalen Ramsey, while as a corner, he would need to cover receivers like Tyreek Hill. And that too, in one game. This sure seems unsustainable, even for someone like Hunter.

Considering these points, we believe Hunter should heed Cam’s advice, as history isn’t on his side. Even stars like Deion Sanders, Champ Bailey, and Charles Woodson played both ways in college but eventually focused on defense in the big league.