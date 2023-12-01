HomeSearch

Tyreek Hill Admits He Was Tired Of Being the “Side Chick” Between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Aniket Srivastava
Published December 01, 2023

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pose Nduring AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tyreek Hill, once a Chiefs star, spent six seasons in Kansas City before moving on with the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The wide receiver had a special bond with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes that was seen on and off the field. However, Hill transitioned from the Chiefs, believing it was the best move as he apparently grew tired of being a secondary figure in his former team.

Hill, arguably the best wideout in the league, shocked Chiefs fans when he got traded to the Miami Dolphins. However, the Cheetah expressed contentment with his current situation. On the latest episode of RG3 and The Ones, he disclosed the primary reason for his departure from Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs army. The Dolphins WR admitted that he felt like a “side chick” as the friendship between Mahomes and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce blossomed and he became somewhat jealous of their friendship.

In an interview with ESPN earlier this year, Patrick Mahomes emphasized the close relationship he shares with Travis Kelce. He considers Kelce as his brother on and off the field. The star QB believes due to the friendship they possess their families have grown exceptionally close and almost feels like one unit.

Tyreek Hill wanted a similar kind of relationship with the Chiefs QB so that he could be the main guy on the team. However, he became disappointed as in his debut episode of his podcast “It Needed To Be Said” he stated that his connection with the Chiefs started to fall apart because he felt underutilized and wasn’t getting the ball enough.

Tyreek Hill Felt Like a Patrick Mahomes’ Side Chick

Recently, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III asked Tyreek Hill on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast whether he had a stronger connection with his former QB, Patrick Mahomes, or the current one, Tua Tagovailao. Hill openly shared his true feelings during the conversation, humorously stating,

“Pat had Kelce, and I was kinda jealous. I was hurt, bruh. I was hurt. Patrick, you ain’t never invite me over to your house like you did Kelce. You always invited Kelce. That’s why we here where we at now.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RGIII/status/1730251417741353207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Miami Dolphins QB humorously expressed a hint of jealousy towards Travis Kelce regarding the close relationship he shares with Patrick Mahomes. Hill also jokingly mentioned feeling left out because Mahomes frequently invited Kelce over to his house but he didn’t receive similar invitations.

Hill referred to himself as a “side chick” during his Chiefs tenure. He explained that in his high school or in college he was always the main guy for the quarterbacks. But since joining the Chiefs, he felt he is not as close to Mahomes as Kelce is. However, since switching teams, Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailao have developed a flourishing friendship, and the former Chiefs WR is content with the bond he shares with his current quarterback.

