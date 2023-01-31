NFL Analyst Tony Romo Almost Drops the N-Word on Live Television & Fans are Not Happy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo gets off a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, November 29, 2007 at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Packers30 Packerplus 6 Of Hoffman

CBS’s color commentator Tony Romo is no stranger to controversies. The last time around he landed in hot water for suggesting Tom Brady may offer a fan a date with his then wife Gisele Bündchen for a football. This time, it seems he has become a bit too comfortable on air, almost saying the N-word while covering the AFC Championship game.

The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021

Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals was definitely exciting. Both teams were at each other throats, and the game went down to the wire. It took the Chiefs a 45-yard field goal in the dying moments of the game to book their spot in the Super Bowl next month. However, it seems the excitement got to Romo far more than he expected.

While commentating on a play by the Chiefs in the 4th quarter, Romo almost said the N-word on air. “The extra yards. The tough yards. The finish on the play,” says Romo. “Right there you got three ni…Talked about this. The best-tackling team. They don’t miss tackles. And that could be the difference.”

His words did upset a lot of people, though he did receive a glimmer of hope from Shannon Sharpe. The Hall of Famer responded to a Tweet with “It’s 📺. You get hyped and 4get sometimes where you are.”

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes II Super Bowl Record: How Many Championships Has The Kansas City QB Won?

NFL Fans are not happy with Tony Romo almost saying the N-word on air

While Tony Romo may have Sharpe’s sympathies over this unfortunate incident, the fans are not going to let him off the hook so soon. Not long after the game ended, fans took to Twitter to confirm whether what they heard was right. When things were set right, the backlash began without delay and certainly without mercy.

Bruh thought I was the only one who heard it pic.twitter.com/1DOrSheVH6 — HTTC 🔥🔥 (@WoovieStudios) January 30, 2023

Throw a word out for me. Any word he may have been saying — Big Ron (@RonADamnFool) January 30, 2023

Tony romo calls play’s before they happen so you don’t think he saw 57 and another LB? — LOSO (@Loso_Boogie) January 30, 2023

lol I’m trying to think of what else he was trying to say and can’t think of anything… — eric. (@espressobreath) January 30, 2023

Three nickel defenders… Like nickle defense that NFL teams play…. — Brad; (@brad_wms92) January 30, 2023

Romo definitely raps ALL the lyrics when he’s bumping music in the car. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Tristan_in_Jax (@Tristan_in_Jax) January 30, 2023

Although the criticism for his almost-racist remark is heavy, not everyone is absolutely convinced he really did mean to say the N-word. There are definitely a lot of theories out there, and nothing can be certain until Romo himself comes out and clarifies what he really meant. Hopefully, he doesn’t just confirm what many already know.

Romo has had a few moments where he has rubbed shoulders with controversies. Back in 2021, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady threw his 600th career touchdown pass in a game against the Chicago Bears. Mike Evans, who scored the touchdown, was unaware of the monumental landmark. Evans immediately gave the ball to a fan, which led to Brady and Evans hilariously negotiating with the fan to get it back.

Romo’s comments while trying to predict the details of that conversation though, did not go down well. Although he meant it as a joke, a lot of people took offense to Romo saying that Evans agreed to Brady letting the fan go on a date with Bündchen. However, he escaped the situation without many consequences. Will this too just pass over? Or will he be made to answer for this one?

Also Read: “Burrowhead My A**” : Travis Kelce Savagely Responds to Bengals Players & Cincinnati Mayor’s Trash Talk After Annihilating Joe Burrow’s Army