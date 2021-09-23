“I Watch So Much Film That Camille Kostek Throws Sh*t At Me”: Rob Gronkowski Claims That His Dedication to Football Can Irritate His Girlfriend At Times

When you put the Manning brothers and Rob Gronkowski together on a MNF broadcast, endless entertainment is all you should expect. Gronk made an eyebrow raising claim on ‘Manning-Cast’, which he later clarified.

When the Packers beat the Lions on Monday, the Peyton and Eli were back with their new show, Manning-Cast, on ESPN2. After an incredibly positive response in week 1, the Mannings made sure to bring the star power to this week’s broadcast too.

Among their guests was Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski, which excited a lot of fans because there really never is a dull moment with Gronk. During the show, he hilariously explained his film-watching habits.

“My teammate [Cameron] Brate just asked me the other day, ‘Rob, I have a serious question: Do you ever watch film?'” Gronkowski said. “And I said, ‘No, I don’t. I just run by guys, if I’m feeling good, I’m feeling good.'”

His remarks raised concerns with some football fans online, but it was pretty obviously a joke. You don’t become the greatest TE of your generation by completely ignoring a vital aspect of preparation.

Moreover, he played for the Patriots for 9 seasons, and you can bet Bill Belichick wouldn’t keep a player who slacks in the rim room around his team.

Rob Gronkowski Says He Watches “An Overload of Film”

On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that he does, in fact, watch a lot of film. Shocker. Speaking to reporters after practice, he said, “I actually watch tons of film. An overload of film. I will probably blame [PR director] Nelson [Luis] over there.”

“He asked me eight times to go on the show. I told him, ‘It’s not a good idea.’ They always get me in that type of silly atmosphere and that’s what happened. Now Coach [Bruce Arians] threatened me. I don’t get my vet day anymore.”

“Trust me, I watch so much film that my girlfriend gets mad at me. She friggin’ throws sh*t at me sometimes, I’m watching so much film. Sometimes I go home and she’s like, ‘You’ve been gone all day and now you’re studying, you’ve got your iPad out,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’ve gotta get into it. I gotta learn.'”

However, Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek, comically didn’t back up his claims. She was asked on Twitter whether she really prevented Gronk from watching film before, to which she responded, “this has never happened once.”

If Gronkowski really does lose his vet day because of this, at least now he knows who to blame.