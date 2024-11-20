“I Would Never Pray on Anybody’s Downfall”: Shedeur Sanders on Playing With Malik Nabers as Daniel Jones’ Replacement

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is months away from joining an NFL franchise. Every strong performance he posts only adds to his allure for teams near the top of the 2025 draft.

One of those squads, the New York Giants (2-8), will be in the market for a quarterback. Head coach Brian Daboll decided to bench 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones on Monday, all but confirming the former Duke signal-caller will be cut this offseason. His pending departure opens a spot in their lineup, one Sanders could easily find himself holding come April.

On Tuesday’s episode of Sanders’ 2Legendary podcast, teammate Drelon Miller admitted he’d love to see Sanders throwing to Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in 2025. Sanders sounded intrigued at the possibility, but quickly shifted gears and said he wouldn’t root against anyone to create an opportunity for himself.

“It’s just up to the staff and up to the coaches at that point… no comment. That’s just the safe route for me… but I would never pray on anybody’s downfall. I would never do that… I would never pray on no team’s downfall, player’s downfall, anything. Because I wouldn’t want anybody to do that to me. That’s why I just don’t have a comment.”

Sanders (+200) is currently FanDuel Sportsbook’s betting favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. His superstar teammate, Travis Hunter (+340), has the second-best odds of being the first selection. Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+750) is the only other player with better than +1000 odds to be the first man off the board.

Could Shedeur Sanders wind up in New York?

Through Week 11, the Giants are one of five franchises with only two victories in 2024. If the season ended today, they would hold the draft’s No. 3 overall choice. One of the teams in front of them – the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) – has Trevor Lawrence signed to a mammoth contract. The Jaguars, barring something unexpected, would not add Sanders, but would likely trade their pick to a QB-needy organization.

The Tennessee Titans (2-8) selected quarterback Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Their current coaching staff was not in place when Levis was added, and Levis has not wowed the league by any means. Unless he performs tremendously down the stretch, head coach Brian Callahan will probably clamor for a new signal-caller to build around.

I knew Will Levis threw a bad pick six. I knew he did a surrender cobra in the middle of the play. I did not know it was *this* funny pic.twitter.com/OZcQNR4BSI — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) September 9, 2024

New York is currently ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns in the pecking order. However, those organizations are also 2-8. They, like the Giants, will be looking for a quarterback in the draft. And both could easily slide in front of the Giants if new starter Tommy DeVito wins a game or two.

The Giants, for all their faults, aren’t minimizing this possibility. There’s a reason they’re turning to the undrafted DeVito instead of former second-round pick Drew Lock, who was listed as their No. 2 quarterback in Weeks 1-10. Week 12 is the first time DeVito won’t be a healthy scratch.

Daboll won three straight games with DeVito in 2023. That success ultimately may be the reason he keeps his job. Any victory from Week 12 on though could cost him the chance to coach the Buffs’ signal-caller. Rolling DeVito out there is the best course of action. And if it leads Sanders to the Big Apple, it could be a very fruitful one.