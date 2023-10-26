“I Would Trade Him Today”: Colin Cowherd Urges the Vikings to Cash in on Kirk Cousins After He Dominated the 49ers

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) leaves the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins had a blast against the mighty San Francisco 49ers at the Monday Night Football game with a 22-17 upset. This has not only improved the team’s record but also boosted his stock. Analyzing the situation, Colin Cowherd recommended that the Vikings should consider capitalizing on this moment.

Colin Cowherd via ‘The Herd’ gave his ruthlessly honest thoughts as they booked a victory in Week 7. According to him, the Vikings have the opportunity to engage in valuable QB business after their massive prime-time win against the 49ers.

Colin Cowherd Suggests an Out-of-the-Box Plan for the Minnesota Vikings

Colin Cowherd is known for his glaringly honest insights on the ‘Herd’. In a similar instance, just as Kirk Cousins’ performance boosted his market value in a matchup against the 49ers, Cowherd suggested exploring potential trade opportunities.“Its really interesting who Kirk Cousins played as greatest Monday night football game against ever San Francisco,” said Cowherd appreciating Cousins. However, he also suggested the trade in clear words, taking into account the overall position of the Vikings.

“It’s very interesting that it was Cousins over San Francisco. So the Vikings are three and four and they’re not a Super Bowl team. They may wedge and sneak their way into the wild card in the weaker NFC but if I could I would trade Kirk Cousins today.”

While the Minnesota Vikings were explosive against the 49ers, their record in the season stands at a mediocre 3-4. This is one of the reasons why Cowherd suggested that it may be difficult for the team to reach the Super Bowl. However, Kirk Cousins has amassed 2,057 passing yards standing 12th in the QB ranking per ESPN. In such a scenario, parting ways appears to be an out-of-the-box idea for any ambitious team, but if implemented properly, the air can bring immense monetary benefits.

Kirk Cousins Climbing Up The Ladder

As Monday Night Football saw one of the most unexpected wins of the season, even analyst Troy Aikman couldn’t stop himself from praising Cousins.

“Everybody has an opinion on Kirk Cousins. He’s a top ten quarterback in my book,” remarked Aikman during the game.

What followed the remark was even more pleasantly surprising. Cousins’ remarkable performance on the field led Justin Jefferson to make a gesture of his own. After the game ended, Jefferson bestowed the Minnesota Vikings QB with a ‘Top 10’ chain.

While the stats and ratings do not place the QB far behind, Cousins’ place amongst the QBs is still a matter of discussion. However, his display against the San Francisco 49ers has at least brought him up the list with a potential place on the top-10 table.