Internet Melts at the Heartwarming Sight of Andy Reid Getting Greeted by His Grand Kids After Winning the Division

The Chiefs aren’t having as good a season as last year’s, but they are still the AFC West’s best. Their 25-17 victory over the Bengals has now secured them the division, but the team’s HC, Andy Reid, won the internet after getting a warm reception from his grandkids.

Advertisement

Following the game, Big Red was walking back to the locker room when suddenly a few of his grandkids rushed to give him a big group hug. Grandpa was surprised too after seeing the bundle of joys running his way, and he stood there for quite a few seconds as six of his grandchildren started running toward him one by one.

One of the kids had a different idea and started giving high-fives to Reid’s players. She was indeed lucky, as she managed to get — Jawan Taylor, Michael Danna, and Cam Jones.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MicaelaDeaTV/status/1741616279625036026?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans were in awe of this interaction as they took to the comments to shower praise and love on the head coach. One of the fans said, “Love this coach!!! I wish he never left the Eagles”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NutReading/status/1741658246320951472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan remarked, “This is everything I needed tonight–to see good wholesome family values.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/realdea49536231/status/1741664224013688937?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This fan wrote, “Grandpa first, KC coach 2nd! Great video.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bchambers1/status/1741821297980497920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This one might be worried about the playoffs, as he wrote, “Now we need to take care of business in playoffs”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kyoung51/status/1741696379234218064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Reid’s fondness for his grandchildren is no secret. Ahead of his first Super Bowl ring back in 2020, he went on to compare them to Chinese food — obviously in good spirits.

Andy Reid Feels Both Young and Old With His Grandchildren

Reid has always made it known how big of a ‘foodie’ he is. Whether it’s devouring a 40-ounce steak in 19 minutes or eating three steaks with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie during their outing — this man surely knows and loves his food. And just like his love for food, he has built a connection with his grandchildren in the very little time he gets when not coaching the most ruthless franchise in the NFL.

However, it was very odd when Big Red went on to compare his nine grandkids in 2020 to ‘sour pork’, a Chinese food menu item. Perhaps he was comparing them to the taste of the classic dish — sweet and sour. In the interview, he revealed that his grandchildren have the ability to make him feel both young and old at once. Since then, Reid has welcomed three more grandchildren, according to Chiefs.com.

Following his 2023 divisional victory, Andy Reid had a very energetic speech ready for his team. While clapping with the entire locker room, Reid yells, “Hey! Happy new year. And how about those Chiefs?” He further said,

“Hey great jobs folks. Proud of you men! As proud as it could be,” followed by, “Bigs man, I love it.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Chiefs/status/1741640886939701653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the same video, star DT Chris Jones congratulates Big Red for clinching the divisional title for the eighth consecutive time. He can also be seen handing a gift bag to Reid.

Star QB Patrick Mahomes then takes the floor and addresses the star player of the matchup – Harrison Butker. The Bengals failed to tally a single score in the second half, but Butker added four field goals to the scoreboard. He ended the matchup with 6 for 6 career-best field goals. Butker’s flawless season came to an end two weeks back against the Patriots, but he still remains the unsung hero of the team.