‘If I’m The Browns, I’m Trading Dillon Gabriel’: Cris Carter Is Mightily Impressed With Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Debut

Shedeur Sanders’ impressive outing for the Cleveland Browns still did not manage to move his position as QB4 on the depth chart. After all, it was just a preseason game, and we shouldn’t get too worked up about it. But at the same time, it was a splendid outing for the fifth-rounder, especially given the circumstances. Shedeur was given short notice about the start and didn’t get many reps with the first team beforehand.

Advertisement

Despite the circumstances, Shedeur balled out. He threw two touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 60% of his passes. He also led the Browns into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter has been adamant about Shedeur’s skill set throughout his introduction to the league. That’s why he didn’t shy away from praising the rising star for his performance.

“I can guarantee you that that is the best showing for any 5th round draft pick in the first preseason game in the history [of the NFL],” Carter stated on Fully Loaded.

The former wideout was somewhat joking, as we usually don’t see 5th-rounders start at QB Week 1 of the preseason. But he also wanted to give Shedeur his flowers because he’s faced so much criticism that he feels has been unwarranted. Carter understands that the QB messed up during his pre-draft interviews, yet the tape speaks for itself.

That’s why Carter said if he were the Browns, he’d make amends by trading Dillon Gabriel.

“Now, if I’m the Browns, I’m mature. I’m like, listen, I made a mistake. I’m looking to trade Dillon Gabriel. Immediately. He’s got a hamstring injury, I’m looking to trade him. And the competition comes between Flacco, Kenny, and Shedeur,” Carter said.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the 3rd round and have had him listed as the QB3 throughout training camp. It would be surprising to see him be traded. But it would signify a lot in terms of the team’s belief in Shedeur.

Carter ended his thoughts on the topic by recalling his prior predictions for the situation.

“I had said on our show, I think last month, that I believe Shedeur was going to be the starter by week 6 through 8. And I still think that. You know, he is a good football player that should’ve been drafted in the first round. But because of a number of things that obviously other teams saw in him off the field, it had to be off the field; it couldn’t have been his tape. But now, you see his talent.”

As of now, the Browns seem set on handing the starting job to Joe Flacco. But the 17-year veteran is not a long-term solution. Which means it’s not out of the question that Shedeur could eventually become the starter. Given his draft capital, though, it’s also not likely.

However, Carter is right. Shedeur showcased nothing less than first-round level talent while in college. He was being mock-drafted by some of the most respected experts in the business in the Top 10 picks for a while. Yet, his pre-draft interviews seemingly derailed everything.

That doesn’t mean the team should jump the gun and trade Gabriel. At the end of the day, it’s just one preseason game. We can’t make excuses for Sheduer forever, though. What excuse will be said if he ends up balling out in a regular-season game? This is a potential steal in the fifth round that the Browns got away with.