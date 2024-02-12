In the realm of American football, few names shine as brightly as Travis Kelce‘s, especially when it comes to fashion. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, always knows how to turn heads with his game-day fits and it was no different this Sunday at the Super Bowl LVIII. Arriving at Allegiant Stadium for his big game against the 49ers, Kelce brought the sparkle with jewelry worth over $2,200, lighting up the entire arena.

Advertisement

As a two-time Super Bowl champion and widely recognized as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s life is under the spotlight now more than ever. His fashion sense, which ranges from rocking Louis Vuitton from head to toe to charming audiences on “SNL” in Dior, has made him one of the most fashionable figures in sports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1757011066318406105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

His outfit was paired with luxury accessories that added to the outfit’s allure. Kelce sported YSL rectangular sunglasses with a price tag of $530 and carried an Amiri Stars Weekender Bag worth $2,155. His Louis Vuitton chain links and monogram necklaces were even shinier with price tags of $1,190 and $1020, respectively.

Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl Outfit

For this monumental event in Sin City, Killa Trav donned a custom outfit designed by Mike Amiri, based on the Amiri Spring/Summer 2024 Collection — Look 6 to be specific. Kelce’s Super Bowl fit wasn’t just any off-the-rack number; we’re talking about a custom Amiri masterpiece designed to make him the center of attention.

Picture this: a suit, but not your typical one. It’s all sequins and shines on a bouclé jacket-and-trouser combo, giving the classic suit a serious run for its money. This “Suit” shone with brilliance that matched the Las Vegas Super Bowl’s grandeur, aptly reflecting the city’s entertainment legacy.

Mike Amiri further shared outfit details. The outfit was adapted from Amiri’s Spring 2024 collection, with modifications made to fit Kelce’s persona and the event’s vibe.

The jacket and trousers were reimagined in black with added paillettes for a subtle sparkle, aligning with Las Vegas’s flashy aesthetics. This collaboration was months in the making, with Kelce’s team reaching out to Amiri a month prior to the Super Bowl, ensuring every detail was meticulously planned and executed.

Advertisement

“A month ago his team reached out and said ‘Travis really wants [Amiri] to make him something for the Super Bowl,” Mike said, as per Vogue.

With the world watching, including his girlfriend Taylor Swift and designer Mike Amiri from afar, Kelce not only aimed to win the game but also to win hearts with his distinctive style.