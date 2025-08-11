“Right Now, I Don’t Think He Is a Starter”: Shannon Sharpe Weighs In on How Shilo Sanders Can Earn the Starting Job

Shilo Sanders may have impressed many in his NFL debut, but Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie still has a climb ahead if he wants to crack the starting lineup.

Talking about the game first, it should be noted that the undrafted safety out of Colorado wasted no time making his presence felt in the Bucs’ 29-7 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Entering the contest to start the second half, Shilo blitzed untouched off the edge, drilling quarterback Brandon Allen just after the release. This play even drew praise from head coach Todd Bowles, who commended the rookie for playing “tough,” making “good tackles inside,” and delivering in coverage as well.

But as Sharpe pointed out on Nightcap, even an impressive debut isn’t an automatic ticket to a starting role.

“I mean, Shilo played really well… but right now, I don’t think he’s a starter,” the Broncos legend said. “He could work his way into the starting lineup”

The Nightcap host’s reasoning stems from both depth chart realities and the nature of NFL roster building.

With 2023 All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith penciled in as the starters, Sanders is in a crowded competition with Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom, and J.J. Roberts for depth roles. That’s why Sharpe stressed that versatility, especially on special teams, will be key for Sanders to make the 53-man roster.

“How many special teams can he play? That’s going to be the key,” Sharpe explained.

“Punt, punt return… can you be a jammer, can you be a gunner? Can you be on the front line — L1, L2, L3, L4, L5? You definitely going to be on kickoff, obviously,” he added.

Nightcap co-host Chad Johnson agreed, saying that Shilo will “[need to] be on special teams, whether it be field goal block or kickoff.” Interestingly, Sharpe also noted that Sanders’ background could help his case.

Having started his career as a cornerback before switching to safety, the Bucs rookie brings man coverage instincts that are valuable in both defensive and special teams roles. “We know he’s a thumper,” Sharpe added. “He’s looking to get downhill and put big hits on you.”

All told, it seems that for Shilo Sanders, the pathway is clear: keep flashing in live game reps, show consistent tackling and coverage skills, and prove he can contribute on multiple special teams units.

Because in the NFL, impact plays like Sanders’ debut QB hit can earn attention, but sustained versatility is often what earns the job.